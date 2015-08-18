  • Eastwood Announces New Octave Mandolin, Mandocello and Baritone Tenor Models

    BRAMPTON, CANADA — Following the release of the Model S Tenor and Model S Mandola in 2021, Eastwood Guitars has announced new models continuing their Model S series.

    The Octave Mandolin, Mandocello and Tenor Baritone have all been popular models and will now be added to the Model S Series to make them available in more familiar aesthetics.

    All three models will feature a solid alder body, bolt on maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, 3 single coil pickups, fully adjustable S-style bridges, and sunburst finish.

    Pre-orders are being accepted and requires a $100 USD deposit with the final price for each $649 USD (deposit counts against the final price). Each instrument will be limited to 24 pieces for the initial run and are expected to begin shipping this Summer.

    Specs - Model S Octave Mandolin

    • Body: Solid Alder
    • Neck: Maple, Bolt-on, Modern C Shape
    • Fingerboard: Rosewood, Dot Markers
    • Scale Length: 23" (584mm)
    • Width at the Nut: 1 5/16" (34mm)
    • Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo
    • Pickups: 3x Warren Ellis Blade Single Coil
    • Controls: Volume, Tone
    • Switching: 5-Way
    • Bridge: Fully adjustable S-Style bridge
    • Hardware: Nickel/Chrome
    • Strings:
      • 46/26, 34/18, 24/09, 10/10
      • Tuned Gg, Dd, Aa, EE
    • Unique Features: Intonatable bridge saddles

    Specs - Model S Mandocello

    • Body: Solid Alder
    • Neck: Maple, Bolt-on, Modern C Shape
    • Fingerboard: Rosewood, Dot Markers
    • Scale Length: 25" (635mm)
    • Width at the Nut: 1 5/16" (34mm)
    • Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo
    • Pickups: 3x Warren Ellis Blade Single Coil
    • Controls: Volume, Tone
    • Switching: 5-Way
    • Bridge: Fully adjustable S-Style bridge
    • Hardware: Nickel/Chrome
    • Strings:
      • 062w / .032w | .040w / .020w | .024w / .024w | .016 / .016
      • Tuned Cc, Gg, DD, AA
    • Unique Features: Intonatable bridge saddles

    Specs - Model S Tenor Baritone

    • Body: Solid Alder
    • Neck: Maple, Bolt-on, Modern C Shape
    • Fingerboard: Rosewood, Dot Markers
    • Scale Length: 26" (660mm)
    • Width at the Nut: 1 5/16" (34mm)
    • Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo
    • Pickups: 3x Warren Ellis Blade Single Coil
    • Controls: Volume, Tone
    • Switching: 5-Way
    • Bridge: Fully adjustable S-Style bridge
    • Hardware: Nickel/Chrome
    • Strings:
      • 0.62, 0.40, 0.26(w), 0.16(p)
      • Tuned CGDA, C below normal low E on guitar
    • Unique Features: Intonatable bridge saddles

