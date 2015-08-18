Eastwood Announces New Octave Mandolin, Mandocello and Baritone Tenor Models

Specs - Model S Octave Mandolin

Body: Solid Alder

Neck: Maple, Bolt-on, Modern C Shape

Fingerboard: Rosewood, Dot Markers

Scale Length: 23" (584mm)

Width at the Nut: 1 5/16" (34mm)

Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo

Pickups: 3x Warren Ellis Blade Single Coil

Controls: Volume, Tone

Switching: 5-Way

Bridge: Fully adjustable S-Style bridge

Hardware: Nickel/Chrome

Strings:

46/26, 34/18, 24/09, 10/10 Tuned Gg, Dd, Aa, EE

Unique Features: Intonatable bridge saddles

Specs - Model S Mandocello

Body: Solid Alder

Neck: Maple, Bolt-on, Modern C Shape

Fingerboard: Rosewood, Dot Markers

Scale Length: 25" (635mm)

Width at the Nut: 1 5/16" (34mm)

Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo

Pickups: 3x Warren Ellis Blade Single Coil

Controls: Volume, Tone

Switching: 5-Way

Bridge: Fully adjustable S-Style bridge

Hardware: Nickel/Chrome

Strings:

062w / .032w | .040w / .020w | .024w / .024w | .016 / .016 Tuned Cc, Gg, DD, AA

Unique Features: Intonatable bridge saddles

Specs - Model S Tenor Baritone

Body: Solid Alder

Neck: Maple, Bolt-on, Modern C Shape

Fingerboard: Rosewood, Dot Markers

Scale Length: 26" (660mm)

Width at the Nut: 1 5/16" (34mm)

Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo

Pickups: 3x Warren Ellis Blade Single Coil

Controls: Volume, Tone

Switching: 5-Way

Bridge: Fully adjustable S-Style bridge

Hardware: Nickel/Chrome

Strings:

0.62, 0.40, 0.26(w), 0.16(p) Tuned CGDA, C below normal low E on guitar

Unique Features: Intonatable bridge saddles

Additional Information

— Following the release of the Model S Tenor and Model S Mandola in 2021, Eastwood Guitars has announced new models continuing their Model S series.The Octave Mandolin, Mandocello and Tenor Baritone have all been popular models and will now be added to the Model S Series to make them available in more familiar aesthetics.All three models will feature a solid alder body, bolt on maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, 3 single coil pickups, fully adjustable S-style bridges, and sunburst finish.Pre-orders are being accepted and requires a $100 USD deposit with the final price for each $649 USD (deposit counts against the final price). Each instrument will be limited to 24 pieces for the initial run and are expected to begin shipping this Summer.