Plans for the 9th Annual Jim Richter Mandolin Camp for the Rest of Us Announced

Course Curriculum

Blues

Rock

Jazz

Arrangement

Basic music theory

Technique

Practice routines

Jamming

Instrumental construction

Most importantly, conversing musically with others

Schedule and Activities

— The 9th Annual Jim Richter Mandolin Camp for the Rest of Us featuringandauthor Don Julin will be held July 13-16 at the Grant Street Inn.The camp welcomes its 2022 sponsors: Kimble Mandolins and the Grant Street Inn.As always, the camp focuses on non-bluegrass mandolin styles with a special emphasis on rock and blues. Additionally, the camp intends to address "beginner-itis," or the dreaded disease effecting those mandolinists who never seem to move beyond beginner status.If your goal is to win the Winfield mandolin contest next year, this may not be the camp for you. If your goal is to learn to better enjoy the instrument we all love and endear, this most definitely will be your 2022 mandolin camp.This camp has many individuals who travel across the country each year for its very special and singular approach to mandolin instruction pedagogy. The camp is a dedicated program that all students attend, engage, and interact in. There are no level systems, concurrent classes, etc. This is an opportunity to develop a student cohort that will ensure the best outcomes for this type of camp.As in previous years, attendees help refine the curriculum by completing a questionnaire that is a part of the registration form. The camp is very sensitive to the needs of students in the moment and will always consider shifting the schedule to accommodate.20 minutes of individual instruction is a standard part of the camp. Given that camp is open to around 15 attendees, we have to limit private instruction to 15 minutes. Individual instruction will be held in the mornings between 9:00 - 11:30 a.m.Wednesday: Meet and Greet/Jam. Not obligatory to attend but a good icebreaker and beginning.Thursday: Individual sessions in the a.m. Classes from noon until 5:00 p.m. Jamming in the evening.Friday: Individual sessions in the a.m. Classes from noon until 5:00 p.m. Faculty concert in the evening with jamming in the evening.Saturday: Individual sessions in the a.m. Classes from noon until 5:00 p.m. Student concert in the evening.COVID-19 Protocols: It is strongly encouraged that all attendees be vaccinated and boosted. For those that are not vaccinated, it is strongly encouraged that masks be worn. We will follow official county/state protocols in effect at time of the camp.