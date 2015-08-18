New Rerelease from Acoustic Disc - Early Dawg, Deluxe Edition

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Selection

Mandolin King Rag

Cedar Hill*

Bluegrass Breakdown*

White House Blues*

Auld Lang Syne*

Cedar Hill (studio)*

Fanny Hill (studio)*

Follow the Leader*

New York Ramble*

Opus 57

Opus 38

Little Sadie

Out of Joint*

Sugar Hill Ramble

Caravan

Fanny Hill

Little Maggie

Blue Grass Twist

Shenandoah Breakdown

The Prisoners Song

John Henry

Raw Hide

Dark Hollow

Dear Old Dixie

Hit Parade of Love*

Hey Hey Bartender*

Salty Dog Blues*

Love Please Come Home*

I Wonder Where You Are Tonight

Black Mountain Rag

The Musicians

David Grisman - mandolin (all tracks), vocals (tracks 25, 27-29)

Winnie Winston - banjo (tracks 6-9,16-29)

Del McCoury - guitar, vocals (tracks 16-29)

Jerry McCoury - bass (tracks 16-29), vocals (tracks 25, 27-29)

Bill Keith - banjo (tracks 2-5, 10-15)

Fred Weisz - guitar (tracks 2-5), bass (tracks 6-9)

Artie Rose - guitar (tracks 10-15)

Gene Lowinger - fiddle (tracks 6-9)

James Field - guitar (tracks 6-9)

Frank Wakefield - mandolin (tracks 30, 31)

Stefan Grossman - guitar-banjo (track 1)

Steve Katz - washboard (track 1)

Danny Laufer - jug (track 1)

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the rerelease of, hi-definition, in digital format.Originally released on LP by Sugar Hill Records in 1980, this deluxe edition includes the original 16 tracks, combined with 13 previously unpublished tracks and Grisman's first recorded mandolin instrumental, "Mandolin King Rag" from theLP, released on Elektra Records in 1964. Among these performances are the earliest recordings of Dawg's first original compositions, "Cedar Hill," "Fanny Hill," "Opus 57," "Opus 38" and his only banjo tune, "New York Ramble," played by Winnie Winston and later renamed "Dawggy Mountain Breakdown," the theme song for National Public Radio's long running "Car Talk," ultimately recorded with Earl Scruggs on banjo.This music is presented chronologically, spanning the decade between 1963-1973 and features Del and Jerry McCoury, Bill Keith and many other incredible musicians who inspired the "early Dawg."From the recording, "White House Blues."