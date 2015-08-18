New Rerelease from Acoustic Disc - Early Dawg, Deluxe Edition

PORT TOWNSEND, WA. — Acoustic Disc has announced the rerelease of Early Dawg, Deluxe Edition, hi-definition, in digital format.
Originally released on LP by Sugar Hill Records in 1980, this deluxe edition includes the original 16 tracks, combined with 13 previously unpublished tracks and Grisman's first recorded mandolin instrumental, "Mandolin King Rag" from the Even Dozen Jug Band LP, released on Elektra Records in 1964. Among these performances are the earliest recordings of Dawg's first original compositions, "Cedar Hill," "Fanny Hill," "Opus 57," "Opus 38" and his only banjo tune, "New York Ramble," played by Winnie Winston and later renamed "Dawggy Mountain Breakdown," the theme song for National Public Radio's long running "Car Talk," ultimately recorded with Earl Scruggs on banjo.
This music is presented chronologically, spanning the decade between 1963-1973 and features Del and Jerry McCoury, Bill Keith and many other incredible musicians who inspired the "early Dawg."
Listen
From the recording, "White House Blues."
Track Selection
- Mandolin King Rag
- Cedar Hill*
- Bluegrass Breakdown*
- White House Blues*
- Auld Lang Syne*
- Cedar Hill (studio)*
- Fanny Hill (studio)*
- Follow the Leader*
- New York Ramble*
- Opus 57
- Opus 38
- Little Sadie
- Out of Joint*
- Sugar Hill Ramble
- Caravan
- Fanny Hill
- Little Maggie
- Blue Grass Twist
- Shenandoah Breakdown
- The Prisoners Song
- John Henry
- Raw Hide
- Dark Hollow
- Dear Old Dixie
- Hit Parade of Love*
- Hey Hey Bartender*
- Salty Dog Blues*
- Love Please Come Home*
- I Wonder Where You Are Tonight
- Black Mountain Rag
The Musicians
- David Grisman - mandolin (all tracks), vocals (tracks 25, 27-29)
- Winnie Winston - banjo (tracks 6-9,16-29)
- Del McCoury - guitar, vocals (tracks 16-29)
- Jerry McCoury - bass (tracks 16-29), vocals (tracks 25, 27-29)
- Bill Keith - banjo (tracks 2-5, 10-15)
- Fred Weisz - guitar (tracks 2-5), bass (tracks 6-9)
- Artie Rose - guitar (tracks 10-15)
- Gene Lowinger - fiddle (tracks 6-9)
- James Field - guitar (tracks 6-9)
- Frank Wakefield - mandolin (tracks 30, 31)
- Stefan Grossman - guitar-banjo (track 1)
- Steve Katz - washboard (track 1)
- Danny Laufer - jug (track 1)
