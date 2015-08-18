2nd Annual Roots and Boots Music Camp Announced

— The second annual Flagstaff Roots and Boots Music Camp, a four day immersion camp will be held June 8-12 at Arizona Nordic Village in the majestic San Francisco Peaks. Registration is now open.Flagstaff Roots & Boots Music Camp is Arizona's first 4 day immersion camp for adult* students for the study and enjoyment of acoustic music styles including Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, and Old Time music for Guitar, Mandolin, Banjo, Upright Bass, Fiddle, Singing and Songwriting. Tuition covers meals, camping, night jamming, and instruction. Two different levels of immersion instruction, including a full immersion track in singing/songwriting.Now in its second season, the camp will be held once again under the tall pines of the Arizona Nordic Village, located 21 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona at the base of the magnificent San Francisco Peaks, and 60 miles South of Grand Canyon National Park. The Village is at roughly 8000 ft. altitude, and is a somewhat rugged dry camping environment, but there are shower facilities, a lodge, and yurts and cabins for instruction.See our registration page below for camp rates. Get $25 off your tuition when you mention Mandolin Cafe.