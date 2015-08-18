Peghead Nation Announces New Course - Old-Time Mandolin with John Reischman

FAIRFAX, CALIF. — Peghead Nation has announced the launch of Old-Time Mandolin with John Reischman, now live and accepting students. In his new course, John teaches how to play old-time fiddle tunes and song melodies, with advice on picking technique and playing old-time rhythm on the mandolin.
Use promo code JohnLand at checkout and get your first month free, or $20 off of an annual subscription.
The Old-Time Mandolin subscription includes:
- In-depth lessons on playing mandolin in an old-time style
- New lessons added every month
- Right- and left-hand technique lessons
- High-quality video with multiple camera angles
- Video close-ups of both hands in action
- Detailed notation and tablature for each tune
- Play-Along videos so you can play along with John
- Downloadable audio MP3s of each tune
One of the premier mandolinists of his generation, John Reischman is a legendary instrumentalist capable of swinging between re-inventions of traditional old-time tunes, deconstructions of the bluegrass repertoire, and compelling original tunes, many of which have become standards. A Junonominated and Grammy-award winning artist, John got his start as an original member of the Tony Rice Unit in the late 1970s and is known today for his work with his band the Jaybirds as well as his acclaimed solo albums.
