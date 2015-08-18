New in Print and eBook - The Logical Mandolin Method by Stephen Williams

FENTON, MO. — Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the availability of The Logical Mandolin Method, by Stephen Williams in eBook and print formats with online audio.
This book establishes a foundation for complete mandolin musicianship, both in terms of music literacy as well as having the ability to jam with other musicians without reading music. The student logically begins by learning the "basic" fingering pattern used for the mandolin-friendly keys of A and D as shown in diagram form and standard notation.
Tablature reading is lightly addressed, but not at the same time as note reading so the student avoids using tab as a crutch. A generous repertoire of progressively arranged exercises, fiddle tunes, a Bach bourrée, and folk and blues songs is included, often with online recordings and rarely seen complete lyrics. At this point, the book begins to diverge from its didactic approach to pure fun!
As each new major key is introduced (G, C, F and E), the student learns the remaining principal scale finger patterns as well as a considerable amount of practical music theory covering pentatonic and modal scales and much more. Fittingly, the book closes with a dictionary of essential chords and a glossary to aid in further development as a versatile mandolinist.
Listen
Sample audio track from the book, "Cripple Creek."
Contents
- Preparatory Information
- Lesson 1: The Key of A Major
- A 'tude
- Cripple Creek
- Lesson 2: The Key of D Major, Low Second Finger
- Soldiers Joy
- The Sloop John B
- New York Girls (Cant You Dance the Polka?)
- Lesson 3: The Key of G Major Dominant 7th Chord, Secondary (Minor) Chords
- Westphalia Waltz (Pytala Sie Pani)
- Nail That Catfish to the Tree
- The Water Is Wide
- A Few Words About Fiddle Tunes
- Lesson 4: The Key of C Major, Low First Finger, Fourth Finger
- Orchestral Notation
- The Star-Spangled Banner
- Billy in the Lowground
- Lesson 5: Lower Octave of A Major Scale, High Third Finger, Full First Position D Major Scale
- Rondo We Go
- Miller's Reel
- Whiskey Before Breakfast
- Lesson 6: Tablature and Movable Scales
- Lesson 7: Movable Chords
- When the Saints Go Marching In
- Lesson 8: The Basics of Bluegrass
- Rollin' in My Sweet Baby's Arms
- Return to Cripple Creek
- The Bluegrass Lick
- Dark Hollow
- Lesson 9: Minor Scales - A Minor, E Minor
- House of the Rising Sun
- Hava Nagila
- Motherless Child
- God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
- Lesson 10: Keys of F Major and D Minor
- Come All Ye Fair and Tender Maidens
- Four-Course Rag
- Henry Martin
- Waltz in D Minor (Carcassi)
- Lesson 11: Modes
- Cuckold Come Out of the Armory
- Shady Grove
- June Apple
- Little Maggie
- Lesson 12: The Key of E Major, the Basics of the Blues and Rock n Roll
- Chord Rhythm Etude in E Major
- Blues Ain't Nothin
- Rock 'n' Roll Rhythm Etude
- Boogie in E
- Lesson 13: Jigs
- Little Burnt Potato
- The Irish Washerwoman
- Other Related Instruments
- Lesson 14: The Basics of Swing
- (Back Home Again in) Indiana
- Lesson 15: Tools for Jamming, Improvising and Composition/Songwriting
- Circle of Fifths
- Pentatonic Scales
- Blues Scales
- Bonus Music Section
- Bill Cheatham
- The Nine Points of Roguery
- The Great Silkie of Sule Skerrie
- The Eighth of January
- Saint James Infirmary
- Temperance (Teetotaler's) Reel
- Bourée (E Major) J. S. Bach
- Saint Johns River
- Russian Sailors Polka
- Lonesome Road Blues
- Wayfarin Stranger
- Rose Room
- Glossary of Musical Terms
- Chord Reference
- About the Author
Skill Level: Beginning-Intermediate
Notation Type: Standard Notation
Pages: 108
Sample pages available at Mel Bay website.
Additional Information