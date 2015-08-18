Artistworks and Mandolin Cafe Team Up with New Year's Resolution Subscription Offer

— Get a running start on your musical New Year's resolution as Artistworks and the Mandolin Cafe team up to offer a special one-month Test Drive for only $10 (normally $35). Experience Artistworks' rich, world-class music education interface with mandolin lessons from Mike Marshall, Sierra Hull and Caterina Lichtenberg.Enroll using Discount Code TESTDRIVE.Interested in trying something other than mandolin? The offer is good for all individual Artistworks instructors and schools using the same Discount Code.With your discounted, no commitment Test Drive you'll receive the same benefits all Artistworks students received access to for their instructor of choice including: