  Artistworks and Mandolin Cafe Team Up with New Year's Resolution Subscription Offer

    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Jan-04-2022
    NAPA, CALIF. — Get a running start on your musical New Year's resolution as Artistworks and the Mandolin Cafe team up to offer a special one-month Test Drive for only $10 (normally $35). Experience Artistworks' rich, world-class music education interface with mandolin lessons from Mike Marshall, Sierra Hull and Caterina Lichtenberg.

    Enroll using Discount Code TESTDRIVE.

    Interested in trying something other than mandolin? The offer is good for all individual Artistworks instructors and schools using the same Discount Code.

    With your discounted, no commitment Test Drive you'll receive the same benefits all Artistworks students received access to for their instructor of choice including:

    • Access to the Artistworks Forums
    • Access to the instructor's lessons
    • Access to the instructor's Video Exchange® interactions
    • Access from anywhere on desktop and mobile devices

    Additional Information

    1. Drew Egerton's Avatar
      Drew Egerton - Today, 4:12pm
      Can't say enough good things about Mike and Sierra's class. (Have met Caterina and she's great too but haven't had her class yet).