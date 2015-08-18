New Music from Jimmy Ryan - Woolly Mammoth Sessions 2021

Dream

Bed of CLouds

Fare Thee Well

Reno

Racehorse

— East Coast acoustic and electric mandolin mainstay Jimmy Ryan returns with a new project fronting his longtime band Wooden Leg on a new collection entitled, an EP of music and lyrics of which he crafted the music and lyrics on 4 of the 5 tracks.Since his days as a groundbreaking "alt-country" figure with The Blood Oranges in the 1980s, Ryan has consistently been one of the most dynamic singer-songwriters on the rich Boston Americana music scene. Additional stints include him as part of the popular Beacon Hill Billies and an extended stint with Boston folkie Catie Curtis and more.Musicians on the recording include Ryan on mandolin & vocals; Mickey Bones on drums, Russell Chudnofsky on guitar, Brian Dunton on bass and Joe Kessler on fiddle.For those interested in downloading the music, Ryan has chosen to allow visitors to pick their own price for individual tracks or the entire EP.