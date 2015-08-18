New Music from Jacob Jolliff - Standards, Vol. 1

Brooklyn, N.Y. — Jacob Jolliff has announced a December 17 release date for his new solo album entitled Standards, Volume 1, a collection of jazz standards with a quartet featuring mandolin, piano, bass and drums.
Track Listing
- I'll Be Seeing You
- Moose The Mooche
- Everything Happens To Me
- Have You Met Miss Jones?
- Tricotism
- Nica's Dream
- Inner Urge
- Turn Out The Stars
Listen
From the recording, the opening track "I'll Be Seeing You."
The Musicians
- Jacob Jolliff, mandolin
- Randy Porter, piano
- Jeff Picker, bass
- Alwyn Robinson, drums
Additional Information
Message