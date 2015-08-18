  • New Music from Jacob Jolliff - Standards, Vol. 1

    Published on Dec-07-2021
    Jacob Jolliff - Standards, Volume 1

    Brooklyn, N.Y. — Jacob Jolliff has announced a December 17 release date for his new solo album entitled Standards, Volume 1, a collection of jazz standards with a quartet featuring mandolin, piano, bass and drums.

    Track Listing

    • I'll Be Seeing You
    • Moose The Mooche
    • Everything Happens To Me
    • Have You Met Miss Jones?
    • Tricotism
    • Nica's Dream
    • Inner Urge
    • Turn Out The Stars

    Listen

    From the recording, the opening track "I'll Be Seeing You."



    The Musicians

    • Jacob Jolliff, mandolin
    • Randy Porter, piano
    • Jeff Picker, bass
    • Alwyn Robinson, drums

    Additional Information

    Demetrius
      Today, 8:16am
      Oh love this!