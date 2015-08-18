New Music from R. Wesley Carr - Restless Wanderer

Track Listing

Cold & Uncaring

Half a Mind

Restless Wanderer

Move

Cry Me a River

Are You Loved?

18 Wheels

Such a Simple Thing

Indiana Fisher

Today

Listen

Additional Information

— 2019 National Mandolin Champion R. Wesley Carr has announced a November 20 release of his new solo recording entitled, available for pre-order from his web site.With five original songs and two original instrumentals contributed, Carr is joined on the recording by Greg Cahill on banjo, Becky Buller on fiddle ("Move," "Half a Mind," and "Cry Me a River"), Clint Morgan on guitar, and Danny Lopatka on Bass ("Indiana Fisher").About the new project, Carr told us, "Working on these tunes was such an incredible experience. I'm so proud of how it turned out. Everyone did such incredible work. Greg, Becky, Clint, and Danny shine on every note they play. They're incredible musicians and generous people."