Critically Acclaimed Dawg Jazz / Dawg Grass Re-Released by Acoustic Disc

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing - Dawg Jazz

Dawg Jazz

Steppin with Stephane

Fumble Bee

In a Sentimental Mood

Dawg Jazz alternate mix (bonus track)

Steppin with Stephane alternate (bonus track)

In a Sentimental Mood alternate (bonus track)

Track Listing - Dawg Grass

14 Miles to Barstow

Swamp Dawg

Dawggy Mountain Breakdown

Wayfaring Stranger

Happy Birthday Bill Monroe

Dawg Grass

Wayfaring Stranger alternate 1 (bonus track)

Opus 38 previously unissued (bonus track)

Swamp Dawg alternate (bonus track)

Wayfaring Stranger alternate 2 (bonus track)

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the long-awaited digital release of David Grisman's, the critically acclaimed 1983 Warner Brothers LP, out of print for over three decades.This Deluxe Edition of classic studio performances features David with Tony Rice and Martin Taylor on guitars, Darol Anger on fiddle, Mike Marshall on mandolin, guitar and fiddle, dobro virtuoso Jerry Douglas with Rob Wasserman on bass. This unique project also features two very special guests — the master of bluegrass banjo, Earl Scruggs, pickin' Dawg's only banjo composition, "Dawggy Mountain Breakdown" (the National Public Radio showtheme) and jazz violin titan, Stephane Grappelli playing David's tribute to him, "Steppin with Stephane." To top it all off, the title track, "Dawg Jazz" features the Tonight Show Big Band!This new Deluxe Edition also features seven previously unissued bonus tracks and is available in the sonically superior Hi-Definition format.Of special interest to mandolin aficionados are three takes of "Wayfaring Stranger" featuring Dawg playing Lloyd Loar's unique 10-string mando-viola, pictured below.From, the title track of the same name.From, a sample of "Dawggy Mountain Breakdown."David Grisman with Lloyd Loar's unique 10-string mando-viola