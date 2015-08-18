Critically Acclaimed Dawg Jazz / Dawg Grass Re-Released by Acoustic Disc

PORT TOWNSEND, WA. — Acoustic Disc has announced the long-awaited digital release of David Grisman's Dawg Jazz / Dawg Grass, the critically acclaimed 1983 Warner Brothers LP, out of print for over three decades.
This Deluxe Edition of classic studio performances features David with Tony Rice and Martin Taylor on guitars, Darol Anger on fiddle, Mike Marshall on mandolin, guitar and fiddle, dobro virtuoso Jerry Douglas with Rob Wasserman on bass. This unique project also features two very special guests — the master of bluegrass banjo, Earl Scruggs, pickin' Dawg's only banjo composition, "Dawggy Mountain Breakdown" (the National Public Radio show Car Talk theme) and jazz violin titan, Stephane Grappelli playing David's tribute to him, "Steppin with Stephane." To top it all off, the title track, "Dawg Jazz" features the Tonight Show Big Band!
This new Deluxe Edition also features seven previously unissued bonus tracks and is available in the sonically superior Hi-Definition format.
Of special interest to mandolin aficionados are three takes of "Wayfaring Stranger" featuring Dawg playing Lloyd Loar's unique 10-string mando-viola, pictured below.
Listen
From Dawg Jazz, the title track of the same name.
From Dawg Grass, a sample of "Dawggy Mountain Breakdown."
Track Listing - Dawg Jazz
- Dawg Jazz
- Steppin with Stephane
- Fumble Bee
- In a Sentimental Mood
- Dawg Jazz alternate mix (bonus track)
- Steppin with Stephane alternate (bonus track)
- In a Sentimental Mood alternate (bonus track)
Track Listing - Dawg Grass
- 14 Miles to Barstow
- Swamp Dawg
- Dawggy Mountain Breakdown
- Wayfaring Stranger
- Happy Birthday Bill Monroe
- Dawg Grass
- Wayfaring Stranger alternate 1 (bonus track)
- Opus 38 previously unissued (bonus track)
- Swamp Dawg alternate (bonus track)
- Wayfaring Stranger alternate 2 (bonus track)
Additional Information
David Grisman with Lloyd Loar's unique 10-string mando-viola