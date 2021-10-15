Stauffer Center for Strings of Cremona, Italy Offers Avi Avital Masterclass

CREMONA, ITALY — The Stauffer Center for Strings has announced open enrollment for a November 28 - December 2 masterclass with multiple GRAMMY nominee Avi Avital, one of the most famous classical mandolinists in the world.
This exclusive experience is dedicated to the repertoire for mandolin and violin and is intended to deepen the links between these two instruments. So different in history and construction, the masterclass offers to mandolinists and violinists the possibility to study a fascinating repertoire, rather vast but relatively little explored, which starts from the Baroque and reaches up to Paganini.
The masterclass is reserved for young mandolinists and violinists of exceptional talent who are, on the starting date of the course, between the ages of 18 and 30. Italian or foreign candidates with a bachelor or master's degree are admitted to the audition. Students from higher courses and candidates who possess exceptional qualifications, regardless of their academic background, may also be admitted. Such cases are at the unquestionable judgement of the Professor and the Academic Direction.
A good knowledge of English is required.
Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. CET on October 15, 2021, through the Apply section of the Center web site located here.
About The Stauffer Center
The Stauffer Center for Strings is the first international music center for higher education, research, composition, production, management and innovation, entirely dedicated to stringed instruments.
The center was founded in 2021 in Cremona, in the headquarters of Palazzo Stauffer (formerly Palazzo Stradiotti), an iconic historic building renovated and converted into a multifunctional campus. Today the building houses the Stauffer Academy and the Stauffer Labs (departments dedicated to creativity and innovation), including an exclusive recital room, a series of study rooms, a recording studio, a multimedia library, a cafeteria and a guesthouse immersed in an enchanting romantic garden.
Additional Information