  Sharon Gilchrist's Mandos, Cars & Coffee Vlog Airs Thursday

    Published on Sep-14-2021
    NASHVILLE, TENN. ‐ Sharon Gilchrist has announced her new YouTube Vlog series entitled Mandos, Cars & Coffee.

    As the title suggests, the series will consist of Gilchrist pairing up with well known mandolin players to discuss mandolins while sharing coffee and driving around in fine sports cars. Episode #1 featuring Joe K. Walsh is set to launch this Thursday, 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

    What's to not like, and what better way than to have Sharon describe it?



