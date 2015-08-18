New Music in Print and eBook from John Goodin - Stumbling On

John Goodin has announced the release of Stumbling On, a collection of 47 original compositions for mandolin presented in standard notation, with guitar chords for each tune.
Many of the tunes in the collection include a basic harmony part. Using two mandolins (or other melody instruments) and a guitar (or other chordal instrument) allows three or more players to enjoy the pleasure of group music-making.
The book contains 18 reels (meant to be played as fast or slow as the reader prefers), 10 jigs, 10 waltzes, 6 "walking" tunes, one march, one rag and a schottische.
Please note: print copies are available for $25 for a limited time and only for customers in the U.S. Otherwise, PDF copies are available for $10.
Listen
A sample composition from the book played by the author entitled "One for the Team."
Contents
- Assisi Heights (Walking)
- Blairs' Waltz (Waltz)
- Blevins March (March)
- Blue Basket (Reel)
- Boatload of Knowledge (Reel)
- Carol and Paul 2 (Waltz)
- Clark's Delight (Reel)
- Decorah Harvest Waltz (Waltz)
- Dug Road Rag (Rag)
- Easter Fool (Schottische)
- Emma the Baker (Jig)
- Little Bread (Reel)
- Fifty Years On (Waltz)
- Fine Times On Fess (Reel)
- Hoosier Clockmaker (Jig)
- How Many Moons (Walking)
- Lost in the Sugar Bowl (Reel)
- Market in May (Reel)
- Mask of Mystery (Walking)
- Morning Shade (Jig)
- Mr. Voyles of Crandall (Waltz)
- New Hat (Jig)
- October Snow (Jig)
- One for the Team (Reel)
- Orngards' (Reel)
- Paul Johnson's Quickstep (Reel)
- Red Fox Crossing (Reel)
- Return to Gale Woods (Jig)
- Road to Gnaw Bone (Reel)
- Robert Owen's Quickstep (Reel)
- Rosie and Earl (Waltz)
- Ruby and Gold (Waltz)
- Saturday Social (Reel)
- Sign Me Up (Jig)
- Sleepy Hollow (Reel)
- Slow Waltz for Peter O. (Waltz)
- St. Feriole Island Jig (Jig)
- St. Francis and the Bunny (Waltz)
- St. Francis Walks at Night (Walking)
- Stumbling On (Jig)
- Suzy On the Loose (Reel)
- Three to Get Ready (Reel)
- Trout Run (Reel)
- Winter Done Gone (Walking)
- Winter Waltz 2018 (Waltz)
- Winter Window Sun (Jig)
- Yew Sunday (Walking)
Additional Information