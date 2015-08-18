Peghead Nation Announces Rhythm and Chord Solos Live Workshop Series with Aaron Weinstein

— Peghead Nation has announced an eight-part live Zoom workshop series taught by mandolin instructor Aaron Weinstein entitled "Swing Mandolin: Rhythm and Chord Solos."The series is designed for intermediate-to-advanced level mandolinists who want to build their swing rhythm and accompaniment skills. The live sessions will be held every other Saturday from 10 am to 11 am PST (1 pm to 2 pm EST), starting on Saturday September 11, and ending on December 18.Video recordings of each session will be made available to all students so you can review what you've learned or catch up if you need to miss a session. And you will retain access to all of the video, notation and tab, and other materials after the live sessions end, as part of your permanent Peghead Nation login.If youre playing mandolin in a swing or jazz band, most of the time you wont be playing single-note solos, or chord-melody solos, youll be a part of the rhythm section, accompanying soloists or vocalists. In this eight-session workshop youll learn to play rhythm mandolin (and how to create rhythmic chord solos) with one of the worlds greatest swing mandolinists, Aaron WeinsteinThe fee for the eight-part workshop is $200 and, in addition to admittance to all eight workshops, students will receive PDFs (notation and tab) related to each session, as well as access to recordings of each workshop. Workshop recordings will be available to students a week after each class, and you will retain access to all video and written materials after the live workshops have ended.