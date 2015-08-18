  • Modern Mandolin Workshop Designed for Experienced Players Opens Enrollment

    Modern Mandolin Camp

    SHELBURNE, VT. — Modern Mandolin Workshop, a new workshop designed with intermediate, advanced, and professional musicians players in mind has announced the opening of enrollment. The virtual 3-day event will be held November 5-7, 2021.

    Instructors include Jacob Jolliff, Matt Flinner, Maddie Witler, David Benedict, Casey Campbell, Dominick Leslie and special guest lecturer Mike Marshall.

    Tuition for an all-access pass is $250 with a 10% discount for those who sign up before October 1. All classes and concerts will be recorded and accessible to attendees after the workshop on a password-protected site.

    Each day features four classes from industry experts on styles ranging from progressive jazz to traditional bluegrass and everything between. Every evening has a mandolin-centered concert, as well as opportunities to interact with other students and faculty informally to share ideas and enhance learning. This faculty represents a small slice of the collective brain-trust of new sounds and thoughts on the mandolin. The intent is to present topics and concepts both related to and far beyond bluegrass and traditional folk music.

    About the Host

    Modern Mandolin Workshop is presented by Round Window Institute, a music-focused nonprofit led by banjoist Jake Schepps that also operates the similarly themed Banjo Summit, Modern Mandolin Workshop, Choro Summit, and Round Window Press (boutique banjo transcription books).

    Additional Information

    1. Marcus CA's Avatar
      Marcus CA - Yesterday, 4:43pm
      On the camp website, I couldn't find any info about the classes. I found the schedule, which was a timetable of the course periods, and the instructor bios, but no info about the classes themselves.
    1. musician5's Avatar
      musician5 - Today, 8:08am
      ''

      We have not dialed in each instructor's topics yet. A couple of classes for sure are Jake Jolliff teaching bebop (and discussing his upcoming album with Grant Gordy), and Dominick Leslie will teach 'The Music of Hawktail." More topics to be filled in along the way.
    1. bigskygirl's Avatar
      bigskygirl - Today, 11:53am
      Nice, looking forward to something more advanced.
    1. Mandobar's Avatar
      Mandobar - Today, 1:13pm
      Just to confirm, thus is a virtual on-line program?
    1. musician5's Avatar
      musician5 - Today, 2:37pm
      Yes it is. On Zoom Webinar