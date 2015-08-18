Modern Mandolin Camp Designed for Experienced Players Opens Enrollment

— Modern Mandolin Camp, a new camp designed with intermediate, advanced, and professional musicians players in mind has announced the opening of enrollment. The virtual 3-day camp will be held November 5-7, 2021.Instructors include Jacob Jolliff, Matt Flinner, Maddie Witler, David Benedict, Casey Campbell, Dominick Leslie and special guest lecturer Mike Marshall.Tuition for an all-access pass is $250 with a 10% discount for those who sign up before October 1. All classes and concerts will be recorded and accessible to attendees after the workshop on a password-protected site.Each day features four classes from industry experts on styles ranging from progressive jazz to traditional bluegrass and everything between. Every evening has a mandolin-centered concert, as well as opportunities to interact with other students and faculty informally to share ideas and enhance learning. This faculty represents a small slice of the collective brain-trust of new sounds and thoughts on the mandolin. The intent is to present topics and concepts both related to and far beyond bluegrass and traditional folk music.Modern Mandolin Workshop is presented by Round Window Institute, a music-focused nonprofit led by banjoist Jake Schepps that also operates the similarly themed Banjo Summit, Modern Mandolin Workshop, Choro Summit, and Round Window Press (boutique banjo transcription books).