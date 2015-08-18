New Music from The Harrisburg Mandolin Ensemble - Moonflowers

HARRISBURG, PA. — The Harrisburg Mandolin Ensemble has announced the release of their first recording, an EP entitled Moonflowers.
The four tracks were produced and recorded by HME mandolinist Kevin Neidig during a hiatus resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Personnel on the recording include Henry Koretzky, mandocello and vocals; Greg Rohrer, mandolin; Kevin Neidig, mandolin, octave mandolin and vocals; and Tom Cook, mandola and vocals.
Listen
From the EP, the track "Moonflowers."
Track Listing
- Lost In Your Eyes
- Miner John
- Moonflowers
- River Medley
- Shenandoah
- Up the Lazy River
- Old Man River
- That River's Taking Care of Me
Additional Information
- Purchase from amazon.com
- Listen on Apple Music
- Listen on Spotify (requires login)