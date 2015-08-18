New Music from The Harrisburg Mandolin Ensemble - Moonflowers

Track Listing

Lost In Your Eyes

Miner John

Moonflowers

River Medley

Shenandoah Up the Lazy River Old Man River That River's Taking Care of Me



Additional Information

— The Harrisburg Mandolin Ensemble has announced the release of their first recording, an EP entitledThe four tracks were produced and recorded by HME mandolinist Kevin Neidig during a hiatus resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.Personnel on the recording include Henry Koretzky, mandocello and vocals; Greg Rohrer, mandolin; Kevin Neidig, mandolin, octave mandolin and vocals; and Tom Cook, mandola and vocals.From the EP, the track "Moonflowers."