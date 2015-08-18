New in Print/eBook - How to Play Mandolin in 14 Days by Tristan Scroggins

Complete Songs

Double Stops

Tremolo Picking

Major & Minor Chords

Right-Hand Technique

Left-Hand Technique

Essential Strum Patterns

Additional Information

Troy Nelson Music, publishers of music how-to books for stringed instruments, drums, piano and more announced the release ofby Tristan Scroggins in print and Kindle versions, available from amazon.com.This practical, step-by-step guide teaches you the essential elements needed to get started as a mandolin player. No music reading is required. Inside this mandolin book for beginners, you'll find songs, including Americana favorites, melodies, and music exercises, all presented in both chord diagrams and easy-to-use mandolin tab.Contents include:Audio tracks are available for streaming or download with purchase.