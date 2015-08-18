  • Mike Marshall Mandocello - J.S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007

    Published on Jul-27-2021 7:00am Views: 191
    Mike Marshall Mandocello - J​.​S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007

    WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Mike Marshall has announced the release of Mike Marshall Mandocello - J​.​S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007, available for purchase now on Bandcamp.

    About the recording, Marshall told us, "I had ad always wanted to take this in and this past year of pandemic madness finally gave me the time. It also seemed like the music somehow resonated with the uncertainty of all of life during these months. It put me in the right frame of mind and was pretty much about all I was able to play."

    Track Listing

    • Prelude
    • Allemande
    • Courante
    • Sarabande
    • Minuettes 1 & 2
    • Gigue

    Listen

    From the recording, "Prelude."



    Additional Information

    1. Todd Bowman's Avatar
      Todd Bowman - Today, 7:17am
      Can't wait to hear the whole suite on that Monteleone! Beautiful interpretation of the Prelude! Thank you, Mike for producing the whole suite!

      Peace,
      Todd
    1. DougC's Avatar
      DougC - Today, 7:57am
      I love that photo. And I love that Monteleone. Thoes low tones are so big and it is a nice break from the high sound of a mandolin. Good therapy all around! I'm gonna listen to this recording for sure.