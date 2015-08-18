WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Mike Marshall has announced the release of Mike Marshall Mandocello - J.S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007, available for purchase now on Bandcamp.
About the recording, Marshall told us, "I had ad always wanted to take this in and this past year of pandemic madness finally gave me the time. It also seemed like the music somehow resonated with the uncertainty of all of life during these months. It put me in the right frame of mind and was pretty much about all I was able to play."
Track Listing
- Prelude
- Allemande
- Courante
- Sarabande
- Minuettes 1 & 2
- Gigue
Listen
From the recording, "Prelude."
Additional Information
Message