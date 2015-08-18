New From Mel Bay Publishers: Mandolin Picking Tunes - Lyrical Gospel Solos by Dix Bruce

FENTON, MO. — Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the availability of Mandolin Picking Tunes - Lyrical Gospel Solos, by Dix Bruce.
The book covers thirty-four well-loved gospel tunes especially arranged for intermediate and advanced mandolinists. These beautiful, meditative melodies have been played and cherished for generations.
The music is written in standard notation, with accompaniment chords, tablature and performance notes on the techniques used in each arrangement. Includes access to online recordings of each piece for playing along and listening. You will enjoy playing these historic and engaging melodies which lend themselves especially well to the mandolin.
While only available as eBook + Online Audio, a print version is anticipated in stock by the end of the week.
Song List
- Praise God from Whom All Blessings Flow
- Amazing Grace
- Down in the Valley to Pray
- Drifting Too Far from the Shore
- Softly and Tenderly
- Angel Band
- Bright Morning Stars are Rising
- Bring Them In
- Faith of Our Fathers
- This Little Light of Mine
- Pass Me Not
- Give Me Oil
- Have Thine Own Way, Lord
- What a Friend We Have in Jesus
- Higher Ground
- I Shall Not Be Moved
- There Shall Be Showers of Blessing
- Holy, Holy, Holy
- O Store Gud
- Jesus Loves Me
- Old Time Religion
- I Love To Tell the Story
- Im Working on a Building
- Lord, Im Coming Home
- Just a Closer Walk With Thee
- The Lily of the Valley
- Come, Ye Thankful People Come
- Oh, How I Love Jesus
- Sweet Hour of Prayer
- The Old Rugged Cross
- Just as I Am
- Savior, Like a Shepherd Lead Us
- The Wayfaring Stranger
- When I Lay My Burden Down
Listen
From the book, the audio sample Amazing Grace.
Additional Information