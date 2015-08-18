New From Mel Bay Publishers: Mandolin Picking Tunes - Lyrical Gospel Solos by Dix Bruce

Song List

Praise God from Whom All Blessings Flow

Amazing Grace

Down in the Valley to Pray

Drifting Too Far from the Shore

Softly and Tenderly

Angel Band

Bright Morning Stars are Rising

Bring Them In

Faith of Our Fathers

This Little Light of Mine

Pass Me Not

Give Me Oil

Have Thine Own Way, Lord

What a Friend We Have in Jesus

Higher Ground

I Shall Not Be Moved

There Shall Be Showers of Blessing

Holy, Holy, Holy

O Store Gud

Jesus Loves Me

Old Time Religion

I Love To Tell the Story

Im Working on a Building

Lord, Im Coming Home

Just a Closer Walk With Thee

The Lily of the Valley

Come, Ye Thankful People Come

Oh, How I Love Jesus

Sweet Hour of Prayer

The Old Rugged Cross

Just as I Am

Savior, Like a Shepherd Lead Us

The Wayfaring Stranger

When I Lay My Burden Down

Listen

Additional Information

— Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the availability of, by Dix Bruce.The book covers thirty-four well-loved gospel tunes especially arranged for intermediate and advanced mandolinists. These beautiful, meditative melodies have been played and cherished for generations.The music is written in standard notation, with accompaniment chords, tablature and performance notes on the techniques used in each arrangement. Includes access to online recordings of each piece for playing along and listening. You will enjoy playing these historic and engaging melodies which lend themselves especially well to the mandolin.While only available as eBook + Online Audio, a print version is anticipated in stock by the end of the week.From the book, the audio sample