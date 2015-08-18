Great Lakes Music Announces 2021 Lineup for 4th Annual Lakeshore Camp

— Limited registration is now open for the Great Lakes Music Camp (GLMC), a four-day acoustic music symposium held at Camp Blodgett (West Olive, MI) October 7-10, 2021.Great Lakes Music Executive Director, Jason Wheeler noted, "We are so excited to be able to host this year's camp and on top of it, to be able to offer the level of instruction we have this year. It's going to be an incredible camp this fall and it wouldn't be possible if it weren't for our supporters, sponsors, and music community."Early Bird Registration kicked off for previous year's campers on June 15. Several packages sold out in less than 1 hour. The camp is now open for public registration and various packages are available and the camp is offering a refundable deposit to reserve space at this year's camp."Based on the data we're seeing now and the success of smaller festivals and gatherings this summer, we are confident in our ability to host GLMC 2021 but we are dialing our camp size back a touch this year to ensure we have a little extra space in our classrooms and indoor social areas. With that being said, we have limited space available for this year's camp and encourage folks to sign up soon!"The camp, which features some of the finest acoustic music instructors in the country, will include workshops, lessons, hosted jams, and concerts through the extended weekend in the bluegrass, old-time, swing, folk, and Americana styles.The GLMC will offer guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, vocal, and songwriting instruction from award winning musicians, Don Julin (author of), Darol Anger, Bruce Molsky, Betse Ellis, Joe K. Walsh, Mike Compton, Stash Wyslouch, Jason Wheeler, Clarke Wyatt, Bill Evans, Hayes Griffin, Evie Ladin, Joe Newberry, Zoe Guigueno, Kevin Gills, and Bruce Ling.Beginner, intermediate, and advanced tracks will be available. In addition, GLMC will be offering an "ensemble track" for campers that concludes with group performances at the end of the camp. These will be recorded and later offered to the campers as a take-away."We've expanded our workshops to include vocal courses, a podcast component, and a larger youth scholarship program to help reduce or eliminate barriers youth would have to this level of experience and instruction. All this was done in an effort to expand our audience and be known as an accessible resource for traditional arts" finished Wheeler.Additional camp features include a youth scholarship program, VIP reception, private concerts for campers, organic and locally-grown gourmet food, hiking, and beach activities.The GLMC has partnered with local nonprofit The Grand River Watershed Arts/Music Council (GRWAMC) who will serve as the fiduciary for the event for the fourth year.Sponsors of this year's Great Lakes Music Camp include Mercantile Bank, Founders Brewery, Elderly Instruments, Peghead Nation, Independent Bank, Grand Apps, PURE Real Estate Management, CW Family Foundation, Wheeler Development Group, Drukenmiller Painting, D'addario Stringworks, Mandolin Cafe, and Sunbelt Rentals. Additional sponsors to be announced.Founded in 2017, The Great Lakes Music Camp (GLMC) serves as a music education resource within the West Michigan community. The organization offers workshops, lessons, performances, youth scholarship programs, and classes featuring world-touring musicians and instructors. We strive to create highly interactive musical experiences and hope to be a source of inspiration to our "campers". We do this in the name of tradition and with respect for those who came before us. The GLMC is committed to passing on this history because we believe in the healing power of music.