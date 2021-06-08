Contemporary Chamber Trio 9 Horses Releases its Second Full-Length Album Omegah

Track Listing

Omegah

S7rophe

a new machine

the grain of the wood of the frame

Max Richter's Dreams

the water understands

all the beautiful Rockwood kids

let's just make it me and you

Performers

Additional Information

— Known for their virtuosity and wide-ranging stylistic flexibility, the post-genre band 9 Horses has announced an August 6 release date for its double album. The album is available for pre-ordering starting today.Featuring Joe Brent (mandolin), Sara Caswell (violin), and Andrew Ryan (bass), the band's performance on this album gives listeners the opportunity to experience its organic evolution from its acoustic original duo to today's revered acoustic/electric ensemble.What began as a remarkable jazz-meets-new music experiment has blossomed as, along the way, the band shuffled its lineup, grown its musical palette exponentially, and performed in a wide range of configurations including small chamber ensembles, avant-garde synth configurations, and even symphony orchestras. According to Sara Caswell, Omegah reflects 9 Horses's natural progression. "This record is the culmination of years of experimenting with band members, musical timbres, colors and styles. In a way, it portrays our group's entire odyssey."Six years in the making,is the group's second full-length album. The first was the all-acoustic(Sunnyside Records) released in 2015.From the album, the track "a new machine."Performers: 9 Horses: Joe Brent (electric and acoustic mandolin, synths, glockenspiel, MiniMoog), Sara Caswell (violin, hardanger d'amore), Andrew Ryan (double bass, electric bass); Dallin Applebaum (vocals), Damien Bassman (drums), Michael Bellar (Hammond B3, Fender Rhodes and Contempo, Wurlitzer), Mairi Dorman- Phaneuf (cello), Kevin Garcia (drums, percussion), Justin Goldner (electric bass), Nathan Koci (piano), Kristine Kruta (cello), Mark Marshall (acoustic guitar), Nadje Noordhuis (trumpet, flugelhorn), Marco Paguia (piano), Rebecca Pechefsky (harpsichord), Emily Hope Price (cello), Mike Robinson (electric guitar), Ben Russell (violin), Jared Schonig (drums), Nuiko Wadden (harp), Glenn Zaleski (piano).