Jethro Burns's Tea For One Rereleased by Acoustic Disc

Track Listing

Introduction

There Is No Greater Love

Tea For Two

Medley: Somewhere Over the Rainbow/When You Wish Upon a Star

Nola

Willow Weep For Me

Crazy Rhythm

Wave

Lullaby of Birdland

Deep Purple

Rip-Off

Funiculi Funicula

Introduction

Deep Purple

Sophisticated Lady

Wave

Rip-Off

Mandolin Picker's Epitaph

All the Things You Are

Willow Weep For Me

Crazy Rhythm

So Long, It's Been Good To Know You

Additional Information

— The long out-of-print and hard-to-find Jethro Burns classicis available once again for our listening pleasure thanks to David Grisman and Acoustic Disc.In July, 1980, Grisman produced the unique solo recording of his hero and friend, jazz mandolin pioneer (and humorist) Jethro Burns. The project was recorded in one day at 1750 Arch studios and at a live performance in Berkeley, California and released as an LP on Kaleidoscope Records.Acoustic Disc is now delighted to make this mandolin classic available in a newly expanded Deluxe Edition, including seven previously unreleased tracks and additional story telling, re-mastered in the sonically superior high-definition (24-bit, 96 khz) format.From the recording, the track "Rip-Off."In the studio:Live: