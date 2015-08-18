Jethro Burns's Tea For One Rereleased by Acoustic Disc

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — The long out-of-print and hard-to-find Jethro Burns classic Tea for One is available once again for our listening pleasure thanks to David Grisman and Acoustic Disc.
In July, 1980, Grisman produced the unique solo recording of his hero and friend, jazz mandolin pioneer (and humorist) Jethro Burns. The project was recorded in one day at 1750 Arch studios and at a live performance in Berkeley, California and released as an LP on Kaleidoscope Records.
Acoustic Disc is now delighted to make this mandolin classic available in a newly expanded Deluxe Edition, including seven previously unreleased tracks and additional story telling, re-mastered in the sonically superior high-definition (24-bit, 96 khz) format.
Listen
From the recording, the track "Rip-Off."
Track Listing
In the studio:
- Introduction
- There Is No Greater Love
- Tea For Two
- Medley: Somewhere Over the Rainbow/When You Wish Upon a Star
- Nola
- Willow Weep For Me
- Crazy Rhythm
- Wave
- Lullaby of Birdland
- Deep Purple
- Rip-Off
- Funiculi Funicula
Live:
- Introduction
- Deep Purple
- Sophisticated Lady
- Wave
- Rip-Off
- Mandolin Picker's Epitaph
- All the Things You Are
- Willow Weep For Me
- Crazy Rhythm
- So Long, It's Been Good To Know You
Additional Information