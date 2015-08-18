New in Print and eBook: Mandolin Picking Tunes - Christmas in the British Isles

FENTON, MO. — Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the publication of Mandolin Picking Tunes - Christmas in the British Isles, by Tommy Norris.
Versatile mandolinist Norris presents this collection of 20 intermediate to advanced melody/chord arrangements of familiar and lesser-known Christmas melodies, all in both standard notation and tablature.
Expand your holiday repertoire and general musicianship with these idiomatic settings of Christmas classics from the British Isles! Includes access to online audio for all selections.
Contents
- A Boy is Born in Bethlehem
- Away in a Manger (Cradle Song)
- Baloo, Lammy
- Blessed Be That Maid Marie
- Carol of the Birds
- Coventry Carol
- Ding Dong, Merrily on High
- Down in Yon Forest
- God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
- I Saw Three Ships
- In the Bleak Midwinter
- My Dancing Day
- On Christmas Night (Sussex Carol)
- Once in Royal Davids City
- Remember
- The Bagpipers Carol
- The Devonshire Carol/The Moon Shines Bright (Medley)
- The Nativity (Rorate)
- Wexford Carol
- What Child is This?
Listen
From the book's audio samples, Carol of the Birds.
44 pages, saddle stitched, intended for Intermediate-Advanced.
Additional Information