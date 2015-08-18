New in Print and eBook: Mandolin Picking Tunes - Christmas in the British Isles

Contents

A Boy is Born in Bethlehem

Away in a Manger (Cradle Song)

Baloo, Lammy

Blessed Be That Maid Marie

Carol of the Birds

Coventry Carol

Ding Dong, Merrily on High

Down in Yon Forest

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

I Saw Three Ships

In the Bleak Midwinter

My Dancing Day

On Christmas Night (Sussex Carol)

Once in Royal Davids City

Remember

The Bagpipers Carol

The Devonshire Carol/The Moon Shines Bright (Medley)

The Nativity (Rorate)

Wexford Carol

What Child is This?

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Additional Information

— Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the publication of, by Tommy Norris.Versatile mandolinist Norris presents this collection of 20 intermediate to advanced melody/chord arrangements of familiar and lesser-known Christmas melodies, all in both standard notation and tablature.Expand your holiday repertoire and general musicianship with these idiomatic settings of Christmas classics from the British Isles! Includes access to online audio for all selections.From the book's audio samples,44 pages, saddle stitched, intended for Intermediate-Advanced.