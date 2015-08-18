Bluegrass Pride Month Celebration - an Interview with C.J. Lewandowski of The Po' Ramblin' Boys

Why is Bluegrass Pride important to you and why are you performing at Porch Pride?

What do you most look forward to about Porch Pride?

Have you been playing live events since the pandemic began?

Is there anything different about playing a mandolin on live stream than other instruments? Is it harder to mic up, or what will the live setup be like?

How has being from the Smoky Mountains affected your playing style and song repertoire? Anything regional specific that you or the Boys do?

Can you tell us about any upcoming projects?

I see you have some upcoming tour dates. Are you looking forward to this year's tour?

Every show we have played this far has been so much fun and it's really been good for the mind and soul.

Additional Information

Happy Pride Month, bluegrass lovers! June brings an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+community and with it, Bluegrass Pride is over the moon to bring back our second annual PorchPride festival.It goes without saying that its been a hard year for all musicians: endlessly adapting, evolving,and trying to keep our heads above water while all of our plans go up in smoke.Thats what makes Porch Pride so important. It makes sponsors like Mandolin Cafe, who wereso grateful to have on our team, incredibly crucial to our success! Bluegrass Pride hosts thevirtual event to raise money that goes directly to performing artists and to fund futureprogramming.One of those excellent performers we know you'll love hearing from is C.J. Lewandowski, themandolin powerhouse of the Po Ramblin' Boys.The Po Ramblin Boys perform live Saturday, June 26 at 5:00 pm PT, and we sat down with himto talk mandolins, Pride, and more before the show.C.J. Lewandowski. Photo credit: Skye TichenorI believe Bluegrass Pride is something that should have happened a long time ago. It's an organization that supports Bluegrass in incredible ways. Going against the grain sometimes, Bluegrass Pride is putting our music where it may have never been before. That is groundbreaking and exactly what The Po' Ramblin' Boys aim to do as well. We want to take Traditional Bluegrass music outside of the box of the stereotypical bluegrass venue and put what we do smack dab in the middle of a jazz festival or an eclectic event such as Bourbon & Beyond, which we shared the bill with John Forgerty and The Foo Fighters.Bluegrass IS for EVERYONE. Bluegrass Pride backs that idea and so does The Po' Ramblin' Boys. If someone may not particularly like our style of the music, we may still be a starting point for someone to discover a different style under the Bluegrass umbrella and we are all for that. The more people loving Bluegrass Music, the more we have the opportunity to do what we love for a career.Showcasing what we have and what we bring to the table as a band. Even though we are considered a Traditional Bluegrass band, we still reach out from other genres for ideas and material. I love having Laura Orshaw in the band as well.Laura Orshaw. Photo credit: Skye TichenorWith the pandemic in 2019, we didn't get many opportunities to showcase her in her first year of touring as a full time member of PRB. That's a highlight for me. She brings sass and attitude with her fiddle and vocals and it's the perfect addition to the original all male four-piece. What she brings to the table is priceless and we couldn't be more happy to have her in the band.I haven't. And no one really has in the band either. I let my vocals and mandolin playing slide when I should have been really hunkering down and learning new things. I, instead, worked construction during the COVID period to keep the lights on in Hopeless Holler.Most of the mandolins I have seem to record well on a live stream type situation. Compared to a guitar, I feel the mandolin cuts a mic for live streams a little cleaner and it's easier to sing with a mandolin being that it's not too awful loud and it has a higher frequency range. The guitar sometimes drowns out vocal lines for me.All of us aren't actually from the Smoky Mtns. Josh and Jereme from Kentucky, Jasper from North Dakota, Laura from Pennsylvania and myself Missouri.That being said, we have a lot of diversity when it comes to material. We have influences from our specific regions, along with the mainstream artists of the entire industry. I look at it as an advantage really. The songwriters from our regions, and the Smoky Mountain area, as well. The acquaintances we've made throughout our lives in the music industry have helped us create a unique combination that isn't quite like any other band.Po' Ramblin' Boys. Photo credit: Skye TichenorWe are in the studio as we speak and tracking some singles with quite a few special guests going to be involved. We also have in the works with a major label. We release that news as soon as everything is buttoned up.I've also teamed up with Calton Cases to present a mini series on The Po' Ramblin' Boys YouTube channel. The series is called Hopeless Holler History and will feature Bluegrass memorabilia and items I've collected over the past 20 years.We have slowly eased back into touring and it feels great. If we jumped in head first to what our regular schedule was Pre-Covid, I'm not sure if we would be prepared. Our touring was very heavy. And it's coming back at a steady rate.This will be the Po' Ramblin' Boys first Porch Pride performance, right? Any special ties planned? Because y'all always have great outfits.All of our ties are pretty special really. I guess folks will just have to tune and see what we have on.