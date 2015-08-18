New Music from Acoustic Oasis - Mike Mullins 8-String Sketches

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Three Tunes by Turlough OCarolan

Tears In Heaven

Contra Dance Set

Beneath the Skye the Water is Wide

Early California Dances

Hey There Delilah

Hallelujah

For All We Know

Russian Interference

Carolines Vals (Waltz)

Additional Information

— David Grisman's Acoustic Oasis has announced the release ofby Mike Mullins in a download format only.The new recording is a collection of solo mandolin arrangements from around the world and across time by California mandolinist Mike Mullins. Represented are familiar and lesser-known tunes from Ireland, Scotland, England, Canada, Early California, America, Russia, and Sweden, with a few contemporary offerings sprinkled in. An expressive and highly listenable project inspired by the performances of great solo mandolin artists past and present.A familiar name to mandolin aficionados, Mullins was the producer of the Global Mandolin column for the now defunctFrom the recording, "Three Tunes by Turlough O'Carolan."