New Music from Acoustic Oasis - Mike Mullins 8-String Sketches

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — David Grisman's Acoustic Oasis has announced the release of 8-String Sketches by Mike Mullins in a download format only.
The new recording is a collection of solo mandolin arrangements from around the world and across time by California mandolinist Mike Mullins. Represented are familiar and lesser-known tunes from Ireland, Scotland, England, Canada, Early California, America, Russia, and Sweden, with a few contemporary offerings sprinkled in. An expressive and highly listenable project inspired by the performances of great solo mandolin artists past and present.
A familiar name to mandolin aficionados, Mullins was the producer of the Global Mandolin column for the now defunct Mandolin Magazine.
Listen
From the recording, "Three Tunes by Turlough O'Carolan."
Track Listing
- Three Tunes by Turlough OCarolan
- Tears In Heaven
- Contra Dance Set
- Beneath the Skye the Water is Wide
- Early California Dances
- Hey There Delilah
- Hallelujah
- For All We Know
- Russian Interference
- Carolines Vals (Waltz)
Additional Information