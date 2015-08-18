The Mandolin Store and Mandolin Cafe Kentucky KM-120 Mandolin Giveaway

Specs

All mahogany construction

Traditional flat top and back for that unique pleasing tone

Mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard

Polished nickel-silver frets for comfortable and easy playability

High-quality and reliable, 14:1 ratio nickel-plated open-gear tuners

White plastic tuning buttons

Non-adjustable, compensated & moveable rosewood bridge

Bone nut for exceptional note clarity

Nickel-plated tailpiece with removable cover

Gig bag carrying case included

Additional Information

— The Mandolin Store is teaming up with the Mandolin Cafe to give away one of the new Kentucky KM-120 Army-Navy Special Mandolins, a retail value of $295.00.Registration for a chance to win will start from a link on the Cafe home page this coming Tuesday, June 1 at 7:00 a.m. Central. Registration will end promptly at 7:00 a.m. Central on Friday, June 4. One individual winner will then be selected at random and notified. The giveaway will be hosted and administered by the Mandolin Cafe.The giveaway is open to all international visitors. No purchase is necessary and it is not required to be a member of the Mandolin Cafe's forum in order to enter.The new KM-120 Army-Navy Special is inspired by mandolin designs made popular during the First World War. The compact, affordable and rugged design provided a unique, pleasing tone that helped to pass the time and boost the moral of soldiers and sailors overseas.Just as it was back in 1917, the KM-120 offers that same simple, yet rugged, A-style flattop and flat-back design; while incorporating modern production techniques, quality materials and professional fittings throughout. All combined to create the most affordable, and best value mandolin for the student, amateur or mandolin aficionado at every level — making it a perennial favorite and perfect for traditional Americana, Old-timey, and Celtic music.The Mandolin Store's Dennis Vance told us, "It's been quite a challenging year for everyone and we hope this mandolin will brighten up someone's day when their name is chosen as the winning entry. With things easing up a bit and more music being played live we thought the timing was right to have some fun by giving this one away. It's a terrific, fun little mandolin."