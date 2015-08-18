Famed Monroe Video from the Scott Wright Collection Goes to Country Music Hall of Fame

— The only known video of Bill Monroe at the Gibson factory to reclaim his cherished mandolin more than three months after a vandal smashed it to pieces with a fireplace poker is now in the possession of the Country Music Hall of Fame for long-term preservation, historical research and possible display.Stating the tapes had "historic significance," Museum Curatorial Director Mick Buck said they would be a welcome addition. A more formal statement from the museum is anticipated later this week.In addition to "Tape #7" shown below in its entirety from February 25, 1986 at the Gibson factory, the collection includes the only known video interview with Charlie Derrington about the repair process.Also of note is a two-part video interview with Monroe on his farm with long-time bluegrass personality Dave Higgs handling the questions, and several others that include live Monroe performances in and around Denver from early February, 1986.The original tapes, entrusted to the Mandolin Cafe in 2016 by Denver based photojournalist Scott Wright, were sent with the stipulation they be converted to digital for web viewing and ultimately forwarded to the right museum for permanent long-term care. That process has now been completed.Wright, while shooting video for an interview with Monroe in Denver in early 1986, learned the bluegrass founder was to be reunited with his mandolin the following week. He asked for and was granted permission to make the trip to Nashville with three goals: to document the presentation of the mandolin at Gibson; to film an interview with Monroe at his farm; and film an interview with Charlie Derrington (now deceased) about the process of putting Monroe's mandolins back together. Along with him to handle the interviewing was Dave Higgs.