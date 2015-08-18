New Music from Andrew Hendryx - Widening Circles

Track Listing

Deep River Breakdown

Widening Circles

Shovel

2nd Avenue

Things Left Behind

Timbro

A Storm

Going Home Song

Additional Information

Andrew Hendryx has announced the release of, a follow-up to his 2019 sold recordingNamed after a Rainer Maria Rilka poem,features an all-star cast of musicians including Andrew Altman (Railroad Earth), Bobby Britt (Town Mountain), Darby Wolf (Rubblebucket, Alan Evans), Dave Butler (Guster) and Bill Carbone (Max Creek).About the recording Hendryx told us, "My musical world was really expanding at the time. I was leaving a band and felt it was time to dig deep and really make something personal. Once I wrote the songs I rented a studio in an old church, gathered a handful of my favorite players and got to work."The hardest part was figuring out how I wanted to end the recording so I sat on the masters for a long, long time before it hit me. I had been raised going to the historic Griswold Inn in Essex, CT and attending the Monday night Sea Shanties concerts. I'd always loved how the house band The Jovial Crew ended a raucous evening of drinking and singing with the ballad "Going Home Song." I asked Cliff Haslam and Tim Marth to come sing the melody and Matt Zeiner and Dave Butler and I improvised a soundscape under it.On the recording, Hendryx uses his Collings MF5, 1924 Gibson F4, Duff F5, Mando Blaster, Steve Ryder EM 5 and Don Alain Signature 5-String.From the album, the title track "Widening Circles."