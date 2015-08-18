New Music by John Goodin - Telemann: Menuets for Two Mandolins

Track Listing

Menuet no. 1 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 3 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 14 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 17 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 18 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 19 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 20 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 23 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 24 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 25 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 27 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 30 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 38 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 40 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 42 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 44 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 47 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 49 for Two Mandolins

Menuet no. 50 for Two Mandolins

Additional Information

is the title of a new self-published recording by John Goodin, released May 1 on Bandcamp.From the album notes, Goodin writes: According to Steven Zohn in his book, (Oxford University Press, 2008), the menuets in this collection were first published by the composer in Hamburg in 1728 under the title, and most likely were issued to subscribers in groups of seven throughout the year. The music was intended for the enjoyment of an audience of amateur musicians and, to my ears, the tunes still sound fresh today."While only a combined score with melody lines in the treble clef and figured bass has survived, an advertisement from the time suggests that either part may have been available on its own. The 19 arrangements recorded here were created primarily by raising the bass line into the treble clef, creating a part playable by mandolin, violin or any other instrument capable of reaching the G below middle C. I changed the key of a few pieces and took some liberties with the octave placement of notes in the bass lines when I felt it better served the two mandolin sound."