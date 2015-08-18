New Music from The Foreign Landers - Put All Your Troubles Away

David and Tabitha Benedict as the duo The Foreign Landers have announced a May 10 release of their debut EP entitled Put All Your Troubles Away.
About the new recording the duo told us, "This EP is a collection of material we started working up during the beginning of lockdown in 2020 while we were stranded in Northern Ireland for about 6 months. This period has been a difficult time for many, but through it all we've been so thankful to be together. We hope that this music encourages you, and helps us all put all our troubles away."
For now the release is available as a pre-order in digital format only on Bandcamp.
Listen
From the EP, Tabitha's composition "Finn's Rescue."
Track Listing
- I'm Not Sayin'
- Finn's Rescue
- The Leaves So Green
- Song for Riddle
- Knowing You
- Put All Your Troubles Away
Additional Information