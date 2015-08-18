The 19th Annual May Mandolin Festival

Schedule Saturday, May 15

Workshop #1: 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Baron: A deep dive on mandolin technique and tone production

Marla: Mandolin in Irish music - history, development of styles, key contributors, etc.

Workshop #2: 12:00-1:15 p.m.

David: Right hand technique through different picking patterns and meters

Baron: Learn a Scandinavian tune

Lunch 1:15-2:30

Workshop #3: 2:30-3:45 p.m.

Marla: Phrasing, variation and ornamentation in Irish music

David: Bill Monroe: repertoire and legacy

Workshop #4: 4:00-5:15

Group tunes jam w/ David

Evening online concert: 7:30-9:00 (ET)

Workshop registrants receive one complimentary concert ticket

Schedule Sunday, May 16

Workshop #5: 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Baron: Improvisation and melodic variation for fiddle tunes

Marla: Irish polkas - keeping them lively and fun to play (and learn a couple)

Roundtable Q&A: 12-1:00 p.m.

All hands on deck!

Lunch: 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Workshop #6 2:00-3:30 p.m.

Group Tunes jam #2 w/ David

Additional Information

— The 19th annual May Mandolin Festival (wasMandolin Festival) has been rescheduled for May 15-16 via Zoom. The festival is hosted by the Concord Community Music School and features Marla Fibish, Baron Collins-Hill, and David Surette, with special guest vocalist Susie Burke.This two-day event offers group workshops on a variety of topics, jam sessions, and a Saturday evening concert. Registration is $150 paid online at the festival web site or by check/mail.This virtual music event will allow for students to participate from all over the world without the limiting factors of travel and cost. Both Saturday and Sunday, we will have an epic Group Tunes jam featuring highlights from all the group tunes learned and played over the last 19 years of the festival. A list will be sent to participants upon registration.* All times are Eastern.