The Venice Mandolin Festival Planned for 2022

Opening Concert

Daily lectures

Rehearsals of the Venice Mandolin Festival orchestra

Daily concerts

Closing Gala Concert and Carnival Party with food and beverage

Playing in The Venice Mandolin Festival Orchestra

All concerts, own & joint concerts

All rehearsals, own & joint rehearsals

Administration and preparations. Marketing - posters - advertising

Lectures by Lars Forslund

Rent of all the venues in Venice

Gala concert & Carnival party with buffet in a Venetian palace in Venice

Additional Information

— The Venice Mandolin Festival, a celebration of all things mandolin has announced plans for their inaugural gathering May 4-7, 2022.About the new festival, organizer Lars Forslund told us, "The Venice Mandolin Festival invites music lovers and amateur players of mandolin, mandola and guitar of all levels, mandolin & guitar orchestras, professional soloists and conductors from all over the world to play concerts in Venice in the Spring 2022."The festival will include mandolin, mandola and guitar of all levels, mandolin & guitar orchestras, professional soloists and conductors from all over the world to enjoy great music and art in Venice. For professional soloists and conductors the festival offers financial support.Come by yourself or with your mandolin orchestra. See the Festival web site for details for you or your mandolin group applying to be a performer, conductor or general participant.Activities include but are not limited to:For the price of 178 (Euro) participants receive: