New Music - David Grisman Quintet First Recordings Live in Dawg's Living Room

Track Listing

Dawg's Rag (take 1)

Dawg's Bull

16/16

O'Banion's Wake

Eighth of January

Minor Swing

Dawg Patch

Dawg's Rag (take 2)

Listen

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release ofas a download.These recently discovered performances are the very first recordings of the David Grisman Quintet, made shortly after Tony Rice's arrival to join the group in October, 1975.From the collection's liner notes: "Even though this band had been rehearsing for only a few weeks, the energy and spirit of the music was already very focused and exuberant — a pivotal moment in American string band music and my personal musical journey."In addition to the Dawg, the original members of the quintet include Tony Rice on guitar, Darol Anger on violin, Todd Phillips on mandolin and Joseph Carroll on bass. The original tape was transferred to the HD format (24 bit, 96khz), and will be of interest to every fan of this ground-breaking ensemble.Available for purchase as a download in MP3, CD Flac or HD Flac.From the recording, "Dawg's Bull."