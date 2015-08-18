KR Strings Introduces the Mandolindo

— Luthier Kilin Reece, the founder of KR Strings and creator of the Pono line of octave mandolins and ukuleles has introduced his latest creation, the Mandolindo, a four-stringed guitar bodied instrument with a mandolin scale that will have a list price in the neighborhood of $2K depending on tonewoods and sunburst or natural finish.The brand is slated to launch in June with retail representation in the U.S. to include Elderly Instruments, The Mandolin Store, Denver Folklore Center, Gruhn Guitar, and Dusty Strings. A web site for the new line is currently in the works.About the new design, Reece told us: "As difficult as the last year has been, I know many of us under isolation and with a bit more time on our hands have finally gotten around to ideas that have been percolating for years. The design of this instrument has been kicking around in the back of my mind for a few decades. Finally working over the last year with my violin making partner Yam Uri Raz we got it off of the drawing board and into our hands and we are excited to share it with the Mandolin Cafe community!"We are going to be offering our Mandolindo in Spruce with either Rosewood or Mahogany back and sides (Curly Maple back and sides with Italian Spruce custom shop models featuring carved tops with F-holes are in the works ), 13.875 scale, radiused fingerboard, linear graduated tops with X bracing, premium ebony and bone appointments and a (familiar on the belly feeling) arched Mandolin back radius. These will be landing at most of my favorite dealers showrooms by mid-summer 2021."