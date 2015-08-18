  • KFC and Elixir Enhanced Strings with CBD/THC Coating Announced

    Rave reviews from music community and industry insiders, dubbed "Finger Lickin' Good" by users.

    KFC and Elixir Extended Strings with CBD/THC Coatings Announced
    Elixir Enhanced Mandolin Strings with THC

    LOUSVILLE, KY. — KFC (formerly Kentucky Fried Chicken) and Elixir Strings have announced a joint venture and availability of a new line of Elixir Enhanced CBD and THC coated strings for mandolin, guitar and banjo.

    Winner of the prestigious 2021 Virtual NAMM Show Product of the Year, Elixir Enhanced combines award winning strings with KFC's closely guarded, proprietary coating technology, a first for the music industry.

    An Elixir spokesperson told us, "Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cannabinoids have been examined in new light the past few years. While commonly associated with recreational and medicinal use, little attention has been paid to its potential in commercial and industrial manufacturing. You might say this technological breakthrough is an Original Recipe for strings!

    "Extensive testing shows clear, improved performance and playability of these new strings. Of special interest, musicians with repetitive motion complications report dramatic relief from joint pain and arthritis. And, in the case of THC coated strings, it makes playing music a lot more fun!"

    To celebrate the launch, customers are encouraged to take advantage of a special promotion starting, Friday, April 2. With the purchase of any three-pack of Enhanced strings, receive a coupon good for $5.00 off any KFC Bucket Meal.

    Check state and local laws for usage restrictions and legality before purchasing.

    Elixir Enhanced Mandolin Strings with CBD
    1. Eric C.'s Avatar
      Eric C. - Today, 8:01am
      Been waiting 364 days for this!
    1. MandoMan1's Avatar
      MandoMan1 - Today, 8:07am
      Lol
    1. Joe Welna's Avatar
      Joe Welna - Today, 8:12am
    1. Scotter's Avatar
      Scotter - Today, 8:24am
      I was lucky enough to get a set of their prototype LSD enhanced strings for review but I don't really remember the experience except for brief flashbacks every now and then.
    1. MontanaMatt's Avatar
      MontanaMatt - Today, 8:29am
      That’s where my pile of used strings went!
    1. Skip Kelley's Avatar
      Skip Kelley - Today, 8:32am
      Now, that's funny!
    1. Scott Rucker's Avatar
      Scott Rucker - Today, 8:43am
      Great one! Thanks!
    1. A-board's Avatar
      A-board - Today, 8:43am
      Best results when playing hot licks, make ‘em smoke
    1. Michael Romkey's Avatar
      Michael Romkey - Today, 8:46am
      OK, ya got me. For about 20 seconds. Good one. : )
    1. mandolinfox's Avatar
      mandolinfox - Today, 8:48am
      Can't wait to try a set and play Dark Star/China Cat Sunflower/I Know You Rider - the three hour version !
    1. BrianWilliam's Avatar
      BrianWilliam - Today, 9:01am
      Weeeeeeeeeeee!