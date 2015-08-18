KFC and Elixir Enhanced Strings with CBD/THC Coating Announced

Elixir Enhanced Mandolin Strings with THC— KFC (formerly Kentucky Fried Chicken) and Elixir Strings have announced a joint venture and availability of a new line ofCBD and THC coated strings for mandolin, guitar and banjo.Winner of the prestigious 2021 Virtual NAMM Show Product of the Year, Elixir Enhanced combines award winning strings with KFC's closely guarded, proprietary coating technology, a first for the music industry.An Elixir spokesperson told us, "Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cannabinoids have been examined in new light the past few years. While commonly associated with recreational and medicinal use, little attention has been paid to its potential in commercial and industrial manufacturing. You might say this technological breakthrough is anfor strings!"Extensive testing shows clear, improved performance and playability of these new strings. Of special interest, musicians with repetitive motion complications report dramatic relief from joint pain and arthritis. And, in the case of THC coated strings, it makes playing music a lot more fun!"To celebrate the launch, customers are encouraged to take advantage of a special promotion starting, Friday, April 2. With the purchase of any three-pack of Enhanced strings, receive a coupon good for $5.00 off any KFC Bucket Meal.Check state and local laws for usage restrictions and legality before purchasing.Elixir Enhanced Mandolin Strings with CBD