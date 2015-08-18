New in Print - Bluegrass Jam Standard Fiddle Tune Favorites by Tristan Scroggins

Titles

Angeline the Baker

Arkansas Traveler

Big Sciota

Fisher's Hornpipe

Old Joe Clark

Red Haired Boy

Soldier's Joy

St. Anne's Reel

Turkey in the Straw

Whiskey Before Breakfast

Additional Information

is the title of a new print book with standard notation and tablature for mandolin by Tristan Scroggins.The book, available in both print and digital through the author's Bandcamp site, features a curated selection of the 10 most common tunes played in bluegrass jams with three increasingly complex versions of each tune.These include a simple version of the melody, an intermediate version, and a complex version with different accents and variations. These versions can be mixed together in different ways to create hundreds of variations suitable for any jam! In addition, a brief history of each tune is included along with various recommended listening that can all be found online.Samples are available on the author's web site.