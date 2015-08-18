  • New in Print - Bluegrass Jam Standard Fiddle Tune Favorites by Tristan Scroggins

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Mar-01-2021 2:45pm Views: 52
    0 Comments Comments
    Bluegrass Jam Standard Fiddle Tune Favorites by Tristan Scroggins

    NASHVILLE, TENN.Bluegrass Jam Standard Fiddle Tune Favorites is the title of a new print book with standard notation and tablature for mandolin by Tristan Scroggins.

    The book, available in both print and digital through the author's Bandcamp site, features a curated selection of the 10 most common tunes played in bluegrass jams with three increasingly complex versions of each tune.

    These include a simple version of the melody, an intermediate version, and a complex version with different accents and variations. These versions can be mixed together in different ways to create hundreds of variations suitable for any jam! In addition, a brief history of each tune is included along with various recommended listening that can all be found online.

    Samples are available on the author's web site.

    Titles

    • Angeline the Baker
    • Arkansas Traveler
    • Big Sciota
    • Fisher's Hornpipe
    • Old Joe Clark
    • Red Haired Boy
    • Soldier's Joy
    • St. Anne's Reel
    • Turkey in the Straw
    • Whiskey Before Breakfast

    Additional Information