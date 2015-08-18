Acoustic Disc Releases David Grisman Quartet with Svend Asmussen Live at Fat Tuesday's

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of David Grisman Quartet with Svend Asmussen Live at Fat Tuesday's in a high definition, download format.
Asmussen, from Denmark, was an incredible violinist and one of the true pioneers of string jazz. He made his first recordings with the great Oscar Aleman in 1935, played and recorded with Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman among others, and is featured on several of our projects, including a four volume Acoustic Oasis set of his classic early recordings. Grisman met Svend in 1985 at the Jazzhut Montmartre in Copenhagen and they became fast friends, toured together and released an album, Svingin with Svend in 1987.
This collection of live performances was recorded during a six-night stint at Fat Tuesdays, then Manhattans premiere jazz spot, in 1986 when Svend toured with the David Grisman Quartet, which then featured Jim Kerwin (bass), George Marsh (drums and percussion) and Dimitri Vandellos (guitars).
This set also includes two tracks with special guest mandolinist extraordinaire, Andy Statman. As Dawg puts it, "Svend passed away in 2017, just three weeks shy of his 101st birthday. To celebrate our friendship, here are some musical memories from a great week of music at Fat Tuesdays nearly 35 years ago."
Listen
From the album, "Nadja."
Track Listing
SET 1
- EMD
- Svingin with Svend
- Steppin with Stephane
- Nadja
- Opus 38
- Band Intros
- Embraceable You
- Nuages
- Brazilian Breeze
- The Spirit Feel
- Chopin Prelude
- Limehouse Blues
SET 2
- 16/16
- It Dont Mean a Thing
- Jitterbug Waltz
- A Fiddler in Rio
- Dawg Grass
- Dawgmatism
- Swing Mineur
- Bags Groove*
- Dont Get Around Much Anymore
- Gypsy Medley*
- June Night
