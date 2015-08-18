Acoustic Disc Releases David Grisman Quartet with Svend Asmussen Live at Fat Tuesday's

Listen

Track Listing

EMD

Svingin with Svend

Steppin with Stephane

Nadja

Opus 38

Band Intros

Embraceable You

Nuages

Brazilian Breeze

The Spirit Feel

Chopin Prelude

Limehouse Blues

16/16

It Dont Mean a Thing

Jitterbug Waltz

A Fiddler in Rio

Dawg Grass

Dawgmatism

Swing Mineur

Bags Groove*

Dont Get Around Much Anymore

Gypsy Medley*

June Night

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release ofin a high definition, download format.Asmussen, from Denmark, was an incredible violinist and one of the true pioneers of string jazz. He made his first recordings with the great Oscar Aleman in 1935, played and recorded with Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman among others, and is featured on several of our projects, including a four volume Acoustic Oasis set of his classic early recordings. Grisman met Svend in 1985 at the Jazzhut Montmartre in Copenhagen and they became fast friends, toured together and released an album,in 1987.This collection of live performances was recorded during a six-night stint at Fat Tuesdays, then Manhattans premiere jazz spot, in 1986 when Svend toured with the David Grisman Quartet, which then featured Jim Kerwin (bass), George Marsh (drums and percussion) and Dimitri Vandellos (guitars).This set also includes two tracks with special guest mandolinist extraordinaire, Andy Statman. As Dawg puts it, "Svend passed away in 2017, just three weeks shy of his 101st birthday. To celebrate our friendship, here are some musical memories from a great week of music at Fat Tuesdays nearly 35 years ago."From the album, "Nadja."