David Grisman Mandolin Workshop: Tone Poems with the Dawg

— Join world-renowned mandolinist David "Dawg" Grisman this Sunday, Feb. 28 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. for a journey through his extensive acoustic instrument collection, sponsored by Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music.In this unique workshop experience, David will highlight some of his main axes as well as some oddballs in his arsenal. He'll discuss their unique tonal qualities and demonstrate some of the songs and tunes associated with these instruments.This journey of discovery will culminate in a Q & A with the Dawg about his "tools of the trade" and the music he's made on them for over half a century.Registration is $50 ($45 for Old Town School members).