6th Annual Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp Returns

Registration

3 nights at a 5-star beach resort including all linens and clean up

Choose to stay until Sunday for and extra $100

Eight instructors

State-of-the-art Mandolin, Guitar & Bass instruction

Camp book with all info and music covered in classes

Opportunity to video.

Golf Cart Rentals half price for Camp attendees

Free access to Water Park and all pools

Price includes all parking passes

Additional Information

— The 6th Annual Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp (including Guitar & Bass tracks) will be held August 25-28, 2021 in conjunction with the Ocean Lakes Bluegrass Festival.Joining Alan on the mandolin faculty will be Don Stiernberg and Ralph McGee as well as one more well-known Bluegrass mandolinist to be announces in the coming weeks. Joining the faculty is 2019 & 2020 SPBGMA Bass Player Of The Year Zak McLamb for his second year.Instructors for the guitar track will also be announced in the near future, both well-known Bluegrass players. =The festivities begin on Wednesday evening (August 25 evening) at 7:00 p.m. with a get together in the Rec Center to get all the important information needed, followed by a Meet & Greet/Pizza Party and jam. There will be classes all day on Thursday as well as the Camp Concert featuring students, instructors, and all-star staff band Thursday night. Friday will be another full day of classes and jams. If you choose to stay around on Saturday there will be jams all day.This year will include jam sessions for all levels every evening with a designated instructor with a little tweaking from last year, and one-on-one time with instructors. All levels are welcome. Registration will be limited so sign up now to secure your spot.Camp registration is $580 which includes:Guests can be included in your room for an additional fee of $200.