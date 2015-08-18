Acoustic Disc Launches Acoustic Encounters Podcast with Danny Barnes & David Grisman

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced Acoustic Encounters, a new audio podcast with Danny Barnes & David Grisman recorded in the Acoustic Disc studios.
Each episode will feature conversations and music about and from their various releases over the past three decades (and counting).
Episode one includes Dawg & Danny discussing Ralph Rinzler, David Grisman's guru. Ralph was an amazing musician, folklorist and neighbor who mentored David during his formative years in Passaic, NJ. Included are tracks featuring Ralphs mandolin playing that inspired Dawg, and their only recording together on Grisman's Life of Sorrow.
To celebrate the launch, Grisman's 2003 Life of Sorrow, no longer available in CD format, has been re-released in Hi-Definition (24-bit, 96 kHz) as download version. Samples from the recording are available at the page where it is hosted for sale at Acoustic Disc.
