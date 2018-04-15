New Music from Ethan Setiawan - Live at Club Passim

Track Listing

Uncrossed

Arthur

Skräplandschottis

Horserace Rapids

Booth Shot Lincoln

Back & Forth

Telluride

Lamplight

Old Beech Leaves

Untitled

Listen

Musicians

Julian Pinelli - fiddle

Dan Klingsberg - bass

Ethan Hawkins - guitar

Sam Leslie - guitar

Sam Leslie - mandolin

Korey Brodsky - guitar

Additional Information

is the title of a new self-releases project from Ethan Setiawan.About the recording Ethan told us, "In the middle of a pandemic, Matt Smith of Club Passim made available to artists a massive backlog of live recordings from Passim. I stumbled across two shows the year I put out a record and toured it. Listening back, it's abundantly clear what a good thing we had going on and how much I love making music with all these people."From the recording, the track "Telluride."Tracks 1-6 recorded 4/15/18Tracks 7-10 recorded 11/7/18Track 7 featuresTracks 1, 2, 5, 8, 10 written by Ethan SetiawanTrack 3 written by Mikael Marin (NCB Scandinavia)Track 4 written by Laurel Premo (Laurel Jean Premo BMI)Tracks 6, 9 traditionalTrack 7 written by David Grisman (Dawg Music BMI)