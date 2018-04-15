New Music from Ethan Setiawan - Live at Club Passim

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Live at Club Passim is the title of a new self-releases project from Ethan Setiawan.
About the recording Ethan told us, "In the middle of a pandemic, Matt Smith of Club Passim made available to artists a massive backlog of live recordings from Passim. I stumbled across two shows the year I put out a record and toured it. Listening back, it's abundantly clear what a good thing we had going on and how much I love making music with all these people."
Track Listing
- Uncrossed
- Arthur
- Skräplandschottis
- Horserace Rapids
- Booth Shot Lincoln
- Back & Forth
- Telluride
- Lamplight
- Old Beech Leaves
- Untitled
Listen
From the recording, the track "Telluride."
Musicians
Tracks 1-6 recorded 4/15/18
- Julian Pinelli - fiddle
- Dan Klingsberg - bass
- Ethan Hawkins - guitar
Tracks 7-10 recorded 11/7/18
- Julian Pinelli - fiddle
- Dan Klingsberg - bass
- Sam Leslie - guitar
Track 7 features
- Sam Leslie - mandolin
- Korey Brodsky - guitar
Tracks 1, 2, 5, 8, 10 written by Ethan Setiawan
Track 3 written by Mikael Marin (NCB Scandinavia)
Track 4 written by Laurel Premo (Laurel Jean Premo BMI)
Tracks 6, 9 traditional
Track 7 written by David Grisman (Dawg Music BMI)
Additional Information