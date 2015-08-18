Monroe Mandolin Camp Accepting Video Submissions for 2021 Scholarships

Video Submission Dates

Mandolin - March 1st-15th (winners Announced April 1)

Banjo - March 1st-15th (winners Announced April 1)

Fiddle - April 1st -15th (winners Announced May 1)

Guitar - April 1st-15th (winners Announced May 1)

Additional Information

2020 Scholarship Winner

— The 2021 Monroe Mandolin Camp video scholarship competition with dates and rules has been announced by the event organizers with full details available on the camp web site.The competition is open to candidates of any age. To apply, entrants must upload a video of themselves playing a Bill Monroe tune or instrumental to YouTube and email the link to camp organizers (see Video Scholarship Submission Guidelines linked below).Videos must be under 4 minutes long and may be performed solo or with backup instruments, as long as the entrant's left and right hands are predominantly shown in the video. Entries will be judged on authenticity, execution, difficulty and technique. Candidates must also submit a 400 word essay on their musical pursuits, why they are interested in Bill Monroe's music and their goals for attending the camp.Thanks to generous donations, underwriting and fundraising, 1st ($300), 2nd ($200), and 3rd ($100) place awards will be offered this year in each category. Transportation to/from camp, t-shirt, meals, and lodging are not included in the award.2020 scholarship winner William Lawson's submission.