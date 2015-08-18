Registration Opens for 8th Annual Monroe Mandolin Camp

Additional Information

— Registration is now open for the 8th Annual Monroe Mandolin Camp. Camp takes place September 15-19, 2021 at the DuBose Conference Center in Monteagle with classes in all the quintessential bluegrass band instruments.Monroe Mandolin Camp offers over 100 classes in mandolin, fiddle, banjo, bass, guitar and vocal harmony singing taught by today's leading masters. Novice, Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced level classes offer something for players of every ability level.New this year are a special roundtable/Q&A discussion led by musical bluegrass legends Norman and Nancy Blake, Master Classes in Band Dynamics and Harmony Singing, a fun afternoon Band Scramble, and an old-fashioned Pig Roast (vegetarian options available, too!).Luthiers Will Kimble and Paul Duff provide an on-site instrument repair and set-up shop. Additional afternoon special presentations, daily yoga sessions, individual tutorials, and jamming opportunities abound, making for some pretty special life-long friendships and connections!Thanks to special fundraisers and generous sponsors, the 8th Annual Camp is able to offer many scholarships this year. Information about youth, women's, need-based and video scholarship competitions are available on the camp web site. An apprenticeship for those pursuing a career in teaching bluegrass music is also offered.