Andrew Marlin Set to Release Two All-Original Acoustic Instrumental Albums

Witching Hour
Fable & Fire
Following the highly acclaimed Buried in a Cape, Andrew Marlin is set to release two full-length instrumental projects featuring his original compositions.
Witching Hour and Fable & Fire were created during and partially in response to the pandemic, a time when instrumental compositions freely emerged from Marlin's creative process.
Both albums are currently available for pre-order with Witching Hour being released on most major platforms, streaming and download, on February 5, with Fable & Fire following February 19.
About Fable & Fire Marlin said, "Amidst global trauma, it's difficult to feel like your own experience is unique and relevant. Fable & Fire is a sonic account of how the journey within has no destination. It's like looking at the stars and knowing you'll never touch them, or believing in magic and seeing it for what it isn't. It's the bones of emotion dug up and rearranged in the shape of sanctuary. It's the much needed eye contact from a friend in a wordless moment. This is my most honest work to date and without saying anything it somehow says it all."
Track Listing - Witching Hour
- Fireflies and Fairy Dust
- Hawk Is A Mule
- Pellinore's Ride
- Woodland Star
- Just A Pup
- Lake On The Island
- Milk Drunk
- Too Hot To Move
- Witching Hour
- Snowblind On Snoopy Hill
- Jenny And The Dulac
Witching Hour Credits
- Andrew Marlin - Mandolin, 12-string Guitar (tracks 6, 10)
- Josh Oliver - Guitar
- Jordan Tice - Guitar (tracks 2, 4)
- Christian Sedelmyer - Fiddle
- Clint Mullican - Bass, Water Phone (track 11)
- Brittney Haas - Fiddle (track 11)
Track Listing - Fable & Fire
- Stormy Point / Back Of The Beyond / The Seamstress
- Erie Fiddler
- Salter Path / Throes Of Night
- The Jaybird
- Farewell To Holly Bluff / The Watch House
- Oxcart Man
- Leeward Shore / Crooked Road To Bracey
- Fable & Fire
- The Nights Of Wesley
- The Old Pine Box
Fable & Fire Credits
- Andrew Marlin - Mandolin
- Josh Oliver - Acoustic Guitar, Piano, 12 String Guitar, Banjo
- Jordan Tice - Guitar, Bouzouki
- Christian Sedelmyer - Fiddle
- Clint Mullican - Bass
- Nat Smith - Cello
Additional Information
