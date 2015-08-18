Acoustic Disc Launches New Web Presence

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — David Grisman's Acoustic Disc has announced the launch of their new web site at https://acousticdisc.com/.
The site has many new features plus the complete catalog of physical CDs and digital download releases, all available at reduced prices. Theres also a free gift for visitors, whether you make a purchase or not.
To celebrate the launch, available now for the first time is the new digital Deluxe Hi-Definition Edition of one of their most popular releases — Jerry Garcia and David Grisman's Shady Grove which includes four previously unreleased tracks.
Other items available for the first time include an assortment of art posters of musical portraits by Tracy Bigelow Grisman and the Dawg Leash, an innovative strap for scroll model mandolins used by David Grisman.
Acoustic Disc previously announced their discontinuation of physical CD sales. For those interested in that format, some stock continues to remain while supplies last. Once gone they will not be replaced in CD format.
