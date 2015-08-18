New from Mel Bay Publishing - Gypsy Swing & Hot Club Rhythm Complete Mandolin Edition

Contents

Introduction

Gypsy Swing and Hot Club Rhythm

How to Work with the Book and Recordings

Swing Guitar Rhythm

Avalon

Some of These Days

After Youve Gone

Baby Wont You Please Come Home?

Swing in Minor

Chicago

St. Louis Blues

The Sheik of Araby

China Boy

Rose Room

Dark Eyes

Swingin Like 42

Limehouse Blues

Chinatown, My Chinatown

St. James Infirmary

Clouds and Shadows

Modifying Chord Forms

Margie

Whispering

El Choclo

(Back Home Again in) Indiana

Djangos Djazz Blues

Red Wing Swing

Stumbling

Tiger Rag

The Mysterious Diminished Seven Chord

21st Century Blues

The Japanese Sandman

My Melancholy Baby

A Note on Improvising or Now what do I play?

Way Down Yonder in New Orleans

The World is Waiting for the Sunrise

Django & Stephanes Recorded Solos & More

Alphabetical Index

Additional Information

— Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the release of, by Dix Bruce.This Book/CD Set contains 29 great swing standards in the style of Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grappelli, and the Quintette of the Hot Club of France. 110-page book (perfect binding) plus play-along audio. Download and jam along with a great Gypsy Swing band, learn mandolin chords, comping, melodies, then let the band back you up as you solo.Learn moveable closed-position swing/jazz chords and the swing mandolin rhythm comp. Printed music includes standard notation, mandolin tablature, chords, lyrics. Almost 200 minutes of play-along audio plus bonus downloadable music and exercises. Read along as you play along.Each recorded song is presented at slow and regular speed. First, you will hear the melody played at a slow speed with just guitar backup, then it is repeated at regular speed with the band. The backup band is a classic Hot Club-style rhythm section with two acoustic rhythm guitars and string bass (the ensemble also includes rhythm mandolin.)Finally, the band plays several choruses, and you play all the leads. Songs may be repeated, at slow or regular speed, as many times as you wish to perfect phrases, melodies, and solos in a band context. Beginners in the style can practice basic skills while more advanced players can hone their improvisation chops, each at their own individual learning pace. Aimed at intermediate to advanced mandolinists. Also available for guitar.