New from Mel Bay Publishing - Gypsy Swing & Hot Club Rhythm Complete Mandolin Edition

FENTON, MO. — Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the release of Gypsy Swing & Hot Club Rhythm Complete Mandolin Edition, by Dix Bruce.
This Book/CD Set contains 29 great swing standards in the style of Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grappelli, and the Quintette of the Hot Club of France. 110-page book (perfect binding) plus play-along audio. Download and jam along with a great Gypsy Swing band, learn mandolin chords, comping, melodies, then let the band back you up as you solo.
Learn moveable closed-position swing/jazz chords and the swing mandolin rhythm comp. Printed music includes standard notation, mandolin tablature, chords, lyrics. Almost 200 minutes of play-along audio plus bonus downloadable music and exercises. Read along as you play along.
Each recorded song is presented at slow and regular speed. First, you will hear the melody played at a slow speed with just guitar backup, then it is repeated at regular speed with the band. The backup band is a classic Hot Club-style rhythm section with two acoustic rhythm guitars and string bass (the ensemble also includes rhythm mandolin.)
Finally, the band plays several choruses, and you play all the leads. Songs may be repeated, at slow or regular speed, as many times as you wish to perfect phrases, melodies, and solos in a band context. Beginners in the style can practice basic skills while more advanced players can hone their improvisation chops, each at their own individual learning pace. Aimed at intermediate to advanced mandolinists. Also available for guitar.
Contents
- Introduction
- Gypsy Swing and Hot Club Rhythm
- How to Work with the Book and Recordings
- Swing Guitar Rhythm
- Avalon
- Some of These Days
- After Youve Gone
- Baby Wont You Please Come Home?
- Swing in Minor
- Chicago
- St. Louis Blues
- The Sheik of Araby
- China Boy
- Rose Room
- Dark Eyes
- Swingin Like 42
- Limehouse Blues
- Chinatown, My Chinatown
- St. James Infirmary
- Clouds and Shadows
- Modifying Chord Forms
- Margie
- Whispering
- El Choclo
- (Back Home Again in) Indiana
- Djangos Djazz Blues
- Red Wing Swing
- Stumbling
- Tiger Rag
- The Mysterious Diminished Seven Chord
- 21st Century Blues
- The Japanese Sandman
- My Melancholy Baby
- A Note on Improvising or Now what do I play?
- Way Down Yonder in New Orleans
- The World is Waiting for the Sunrise
- Django & Stephanes Recorded Solos & More
- Alphabetical Index
Additional Information