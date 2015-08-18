  • New in Print and eBook - Mandolin Picking Tunes - Early Music Gems by Dix Bruce

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Jan-08-2021
    FENTON, MO.Mandolin Picking Tunes: Early Music Gems by Dix Bruce is a collection of 34 wonderful songs from the 1200s to the 1600s especially arranged for intermediate and advanced mandolinists.

    The titles span the Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque eras and the sounds of the individual songs reflect those years. The music includes standard notation, accompaniment chords, and tablature. Includes access to online audio recordings of each piece for listening and playing along.

    Contents

    • Andante Lute
    • Branle Double
    • Greensleeves
    • Gavotte
    • Saltarello
    • Kemps Jig
    • Canarios
    • Ballade Lute
    • Wilsons Wilde
    • The Bear Dance
    • Spagnoletta
    • Guardeme las Vacas
    • Adoro Devote
    • Alman
    • La Folias
    • To Drive the Cold Winter Away
    • Pastourelle
    • Childgrove
    • Allegro Lute
    • St. Martins
    • Moderato Lute
    • Come with Me, My Giselle
    • O Esca Viatorum
    • Volte
    • Tutte Venite Armati
    • Grimstock
    • Dont vient cela
    • Fortune My Foe
    • An Italian Rant
    • On the Cold Ground
    • Rendez Á Dieu
    • Si Pour tAymer
    • Packingtons Pound
    • Chestnut

    Additional Information