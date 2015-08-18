New in Print and eBook - The Complete Mandolinist, Volume 2 by Marilynn Mair

Contents

The Importance of Context

The Creative Impulse

Classical Impulse - Haydn

Romantic Impulse - Chopin

The Historical Imperative

The 7 Elements of Music

The Common Pracitce Period

Repertoire

Concert Music in my previous Mel Bay books

Renaissance Music

Renaissance Dances

Dowland: Flow My Tears

Ravenscroft: 3 Rounds

Campion: When Laura Smiles

Dowland: My Lord Willoughby

Anon: Sellengers Round

Sermisy: Tant Que Vivray

Holborne: What You Will

Holborne: Fantasia

Barbetta: Moresca

Morley: La Caccia

Renaissance Resources

Baroque Music

Händel: Hornpipe from Water Music

Gabrielli: Canon

Strozzi: Chi brama in amore

Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No

Bach: Courante from Cello Suite No

Bach: Invention 1 BWV 772

Bach: Invention 13 BWV 784

Piccone: Sonata for Mandolin

A Word on Ornamentation

Guerra: Sonata in G

The Gimo Collection

Barbella: Sonata a Due Mandolini

Gervasio: Sonata da Camera

Vivaldi: Andante from Concerto for 2 Mandolins

Bach: Crab Canon from The Musical Offering

The Fugue

Bach: Fugue No. 2 from The Well-Tempered Clavier

Corelli: Sonata in E Moll Op. 5 Nr.8

Baroque Resources

Classical Music

Hayes: A Canon & A Catch

C. P. E Bach: Duetto

Cauciello: Duetto I

Leone: Air & Variations on De sa modeste Mère

Denis: Air de Lison & Variations

Mozart: Komm Liebe Zither

Beethoven: Sonatina in C Major

Beethoven: Sonatina in C Minor

Sonata Form & Sonata Cycle

Mozart: Deh vieni alla finestra from Don Giovanni

Mozart: Die Zufriedenheit

Mozart: Interval Canons

Haydn: Minuetto I & II

Classical Resources

Romantic Music

Schubert: Ständchen

Foster: Jeanie With the Light Brown Hair

MacDowell: To a Wild Rose

Munier: Mazurka-Concerto

Munier: Duetto Concertanto No

Calace: Notturno - Cielo Stellato

Calace: Preludio II

Verdi: La donna è mobile

Mussorgsky: Duo

Paganini: Cantabile

Grenados: Oriental

Brahms: Waltz Op. 39 No.15

Pettine: Christmas Song

Pettine: My Old Kentucky Home Caprice

Cervantes: No Me Toques

Romantic Resources

20th-Century Music

Satie: Gymnopédie No.1

Debussy: Syrinx

Ives: A Christmas Carol

Milhaud: Corcovado

Nazareth: Apanhei-te Cavaquinho

Bartók: Rumanian Folk Dances

Stravinsky: Lied Ohne Name

Gershwin: Rialto Ripples

The Golden Age of American Mandolin

Handy: St. Louis Blues

20th-Century Resources

Waltzes, Ragtime, & Choro

Munier: Valzer-Cantabile op

Becucci: Tesoro Mio

Morelli: Speranze perdute

Blake: Queen of the Roses

Johnson: Dill Pickle Rag

Joplin: Weeping Willow

Lyons & Yosco: Spaghetti Rag

Cobb: Russian Rag

Conceição: Hilda (Teu Beijo)

Sandim: Flor do Abacate

Nazareth: Labirinto

Nazareth: Pinguim

Pixinguinha: Um a Zero

Gonzaga: Baile from Pudesse esta Paixão

Waltz, Ragtime, and Choro Resources

Contemporary

Kioulaphides: Prelude from Suite for Ali

Ayton: Variations: From Quodlings Delight

Boukas: Estudo Sobre Vibrações

Dalton: Following a Thought

Sá: Sem Mais Delongas

Tiffany-Castiglioni: Lubec Waltz

Simas: Meu Bandolim

Lopes: Manguaceira

Hahn: The Cats Waltz

Hartford: Family Squabble

Goodin: Sonata in L(ou)

Hawkes: Mitten Waltz

Acquavella: Variations on Amazing Grace

Martel: Music for a Summer Evening

Duarte: Alma de Alexandre

Ferreira: Teiú

Mair: Uma Coisa Feliz

Mair: Étude orange

Mair: Fantasia: floating

Mair: Garoa

Other Thoughts

Other Clefs

Selected Repertoire from Recordings

Additional Information

— In this sequel to, world-renowned mandolinist Marilynn Mair expands on her previous method books, presenting over 100 compositions that span 5 centuries, works she has thoughtfully edited or arranged for mandolin. Each piece is accompanied by a paragraph or two of musical context, and the book also includes 24 short essays on the evolution of musical style, drawn from decades as a Professor of Music History.Music by great composers like Bach, Vivaldi, Mozart, and Beethoven mixes with interesting compositions by little-known mandolin composers like Piccone, Barbella, Leone, and Gervasio, works discovered during her performing and recording career.Concert pieces range from quite easy to very advanced, with most lying between those two extremes. In addition to music of the Renaissance, Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and 20th Century, contemporary pieces by some of the author's favorite composers writing today are included. This book holds a musical world Marilynn Mair has compiled and presents to you., is a book you will reach for again and again.