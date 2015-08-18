New in Print and eBook - The Complete Mandolinist, Volume 2 by Marilynn Mair

FENTON, MO. — In this sequel to The Complete Mandolinist, world-renowned mandolinist Marilynn Mair expands on her previous method books, presenting over 100 compositions that span 5 centuries, works she has thoughtfully edited or arranged for mandolin. Each piece is accompanied by a paragraph or two of musical context, and the book also includes 24 short essays on the evolution of musical style, drawn from decades as a Professor of Music History.
Music by great composers like Bach, Vivaldi, Mozart, and Beethoven mixes with interesting compositions by little-known mandolin composers like Piccone, Barbella, Leone, and Gervasio, works discovered during her performing and recording career.
Concert pieces range from quite easy to very advanced, with most lying between those two extremes. In addition to music of the Renaissance, Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and 20th Century, contemporary pieces by some of the author's favorite composers writing today are included. This book holds a musical world Marilynn Mair has compiled and presents to you. The Complete Mandolinist, Volume 2: Music in Context, is a book you will reach for again and again.
Contents
- The Importance of Context
- The Creative Impulse
- Classical Impulse - Haydn
- Romantic Impulse - Chopin
- The Historical Imperative
- The 7 Elements of Music
- The Common Pracitce Period
- Repertoire
- Concert Music in my previous Mel Bay books
- Renaissance Music
- Renaissance Dances
- Dowland: Flow My Tears
- Ravenscroft: 3 Rounds
- Campion: When Laura Smiles
- Dowland: My Lord Willoughby
- Anon: Sellengers Round
- Sermisy: Tant Que Vivray
- Holborne: What You Will
- Holborne: Fantasia
- Barbetta: Moresca
- Morley: La Caccia
- Renaissance Resources
- Baroque Music
- Händel: Hornpipe from Water Music
- Gabrielli: Canon
- Strozzi: Chi brama in amore
- Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No
- Bach: Courante from Cello Suite No
- Bach: Invention 1 BWV 772
- Bach: Invention 13 BWV 784
- Piccone: Sonata for Mandolin
- A Word on Ornamentation
- Guerra: Sonata in G
- The Gimo Collection
- Barbella: Sonata a Due Mandolini
- Gervasio: Sonata da Camera
- Vivaldi: Andante from Concerto for 2 Mandolins
- Bach: Crab Canon from The Musical Offering
- The Fugue
- Bach: Fugue No. 2 from The Well-Tempered Clavier
- Corelli: Sonata in E Moll Op. 5 Nr.8
- Baroque Resources
- Classical Music
- Hayes: A Canon & A Catch
- C. P. E Bach: Duetto
- Cauciello: Duetto I
- Leone: Air & Variations on De sa modeste Mère
- Denis: Air de Lison & Variations
- Mozart: Komm Liebe Zither
- Beethoven: Sonatina in C Major
- Beethoven: Sonatina in C Minor
- Sonata Form & Sonata Cycle
- Mozart: Deh vieni alla finestra from Don Giovanni
- Mozart: Die Zufriedenheit
- Mozart: Interval Canons
- Haydn: Minuetto I & II
- Classical Resources
- Romantic Music
- Schubert: Ständchen
- Foster: Jeanie With the Light Brown Hair
- MacDowell: To a Wild Rose
- Munier: Mazurka-Concerto
- Munier: Duetto Concertanto No
- Calace: Notturno - Cielo Stellato
- Calace: Preludio II
- Verdi: La donna è mobile
- Mussorgsky: Duo
- Paganini: Cantabile
- Grenados: Oriental
- Brahms: Waltz Op. 39 No.15
- Pettine: Christmas Song
- Pettine: My Old Kentucky Home Caprice
- Cervantes: No Me Toques
- Romantic Resources
- 20th-Century Music
- Satie: Gymnopédie No.1
- Debussy: Syrinx
- Ives: A Christmas Carol
- Milhaud: Corcovado
- Nazareth: Apanhei-te Cavaquinho
- Bartók: Rumanian Folk Dances
- Stravinsky: Lied Ohne Name
- Gershwin: Rialto Ripples
- The Golden Age of American Mandolin
- Handy: St. Louis Blues
- 20th-Century Resources
- Waltzes, Ragtime, & Choro
- Munier: Valzer-Cantabile op
- Becucci: Tesoro Mio
- Morelli: Speranze perdute
- Blake: Queen of the Roses
- Johnson: Dill Pickle Rag
- Joplin: Weeping Willow
- Lyons & Yosco: Spaghetti Rag
- Cobb: Russian Rag
- Conceição: Hilda (Teu Beijo)
- Sandim: Flor do Abacate
- Nazareth: Labirinto
- Nazareth: Pinguim
- Pixinguinha: Um a Zero
- Gonzaga: Baile from Pudesse esta Paixão
- Waltz, Ragtime, and Choro Resources
- Contemporary
- Kioulaphides: Prelude from Suite for Ali
- Ayton: Variations: From Quodlings Delight
- Boukas: Estudo Sobre Vibrações
- Dalton: Following a Thought
- Sá: Sem Mais Delongas
- Tiffany-Castiglioni: Lubec Waltz
- Simas: Meu Bandolim
- Lopes: Manguaceira
- Hahn: The Cats Waltz
- Hartford: Family Squabble
- Goodin: Sonata in L(ou)
- Hawkes: Mitten Waltz
- Acquavella: Variations on Amazing Grace
- Martel: Music for a Summer Evening
- Duarte: Alma de Alexandre
- Ferreira: Teiú
- Mair: Uma Coisa Feliz
- Mair: Étude orange
- Mair: Fantasia: floating
- Mair: Garoa
- Other Thoughts
- Other Clefs
- Selected Repertoire from Recordings
Additional Information